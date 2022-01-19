Sedona AZ artist Chris Navarro will be showing at the 2022 Night of Artists Briscoe Western Art Museum San Antonio, TX

WAR HORSE bronze sculpture by Chris Navarro

Eagle flying through abstract diamond

DIAMOND FLIGHT by Chris Navarro

Butterflies flying through a circle

BUTTERFLY DANCE by Chris Navarro bronze and stainless steel

Sedona AZ artist Chris Navarro will be showing his sculptures at the 2022 Night of Artists at The Briscoe Western Art Museum San Antonio, TX March 25-26

‘’WAR HORSE’’ I have cut the painted symbols out fragmenting the sculpture giving it a very mystical look.”
— Chris Navarro
SEDONA, ARIZONA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedona AZ artist Chris Navarro will be showing his bronze sculptures at the 2022 Night of Artists at The Briscoe Western Art Museum San Antonio, TX March 25-26 Opening reception.

One of the premier Western art events in the world, Night of Artists includes the viewing and sale of nearly 300 new works of painting, sculpture and mixed media by over 75 of today’s leading contemporary Western artists. Night of Artists was created to celebrate Western art and the Briscoe would not exist without the artistic seeds that Night of Artists planted. The effort and funds to establish the museum grew from Night of Artists, making it a vital piece of the museum’s history as well as its signature annual event. Night of Artists serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum, benefiting the Briscoe’s full array of exhibitions, engagement, and educational programs throughout the year.

WAR HORSE bronze sculpture by Chris Navarro H-20.5’’ L -17’’ W- 5’’
In Native American cultures, horses meant power, wealth and survival. To paint a horse for battle or for a buffalo hunt was a sacred act. The painted symbols were to spiritually and physically enhance the power of both horse and ride. A handprint meant vengeance against an enemy and success in hand combat. Hail markings predicted the enemy’s defeat. Circles around the horse’s eye strengthened its senses for battle. Painted horse hooves symbolized successful raids or the number of horses stolen. Slashes across a horse’s face indicated the successful defeat of an enemy village. Eagle feathers tied in a horse’s mane symbolizes strength, bravery and honor. I have put these symbols on my newest sculpture ‘’WAR HORSE’’ I have cut the painted symbols out fragmenting the sculpture giving it a very mystical look.

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY is owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ. Navarro has been sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large public sculptures. His work is included in 11 museum collections and over 35 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum Night of Artists Exhibit will run from March 25- May 8, 2022
210 W. Market Street
San Antonio, TX 78205
T. 210.299.4499
info@briscoemuseum.org

Chris Navarro
Navarro Gallery
+1 307-259-7305
email us here
Navarro Gallery Sedona AZ

About

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY and owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large monumental sculptures. With over 34 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. His work is included in 11 museum collections. The author of 4 books ‘’CHASING THE WIND’’ ‘’EMBRACE THE STRUGGLE’’ ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ ‘’THE ART OF RODEO’’ He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, WY ,2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College. Contact Chris Navarro Studio (307)-259-7305 email chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com

https://www.chrisnavarroart.com/

