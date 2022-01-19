Sedona AZ artist Chris Navarro will be showing at the 2022 Night of Artists Briscoe Western Art Museum San Antonio, TX
‘’WAR HORSE’’ I have cut the painted symbols out fragmenting the sculpture giving it a very mystical look.”SEDONA, ARIZONA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedona AZ artist Chris Navarro will be showing his bronze sculptures at the 2022 Night of Artists at The Briscoe Western Art Museum San Antonio, TX March 25-26 Opening reception.
— Chris Navarro
One of the premier Western art events in the world, Night of Artists includes the viewing and sale of nearly 300 new works of painting, sculpture and mixed media by over 75 of today’s leading contemporary Western artists. Night of Artists was created to celebrate Western art and the Briscoe would not exist without the artistic seeds that Night of Artists planted. The effort and funds to establish the museum grew from Night of Artists, making it a vital piece of the museum’s history as well as its signature annual event. Night of Artists serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum, benefiting the Briscoe’s full array of exhibitions, engagement, and educational programs throughout the year.
WAR HORSE bronze sculpture by Chris Navarro H-20.5’’ L -17’’ W- 5’’
In Native American cultures, horses meant power, wealth and survival. To paint a horse for battle or for a buffalo hunt was a sacred act. The painted symbols were to spiritually and physically enhance the power of both horse and ride. A handprint meant vengeance against an enemy and success in hand combat. Hail markings predicted the enemy’s defeat. Circles around the horse’s eye strengthened its senses for battle. Painted horse hooves symbolized successful raids or the number of horses stolen. Slashes across a horse’s face indicated the successful defeat of an enemy village. Eagle feathers tied in a horse’s mane symbolizes strength, bravery and honor. I have put these symbols on my newest sculpture ‘’WAR HORSE’’ I have cut the painted symbols out fragmenting the sculpture giving it a very mystical look.
National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY is owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ. Navarro has been sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large public sculptures. His work is included in 11 museum collections and over 35 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country.
The Briscoe Western Art Museum Night of Artists Exhibit will run from March 25- May 8, 2022
Navarro Gallery Sedona AZ