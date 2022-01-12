Turning trash into art by saving Old Wind Turbine Blades From Landfills and Creating Monumental Art

About

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY and owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large monumental sculptures. With over 34 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. His work is included in 11 museum collections. The author of 4 books ‘’CHASING THE WIND’’ ‘’EMBRACE THE STRUGGLE’’ ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ ‘’THE ART OF RODEO’’ He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, WY ,2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College. Contact Chris Navarro Studio (307)-259-7305 email chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com

