Artist Chris Navarro is the featured artist Feb 18-19, 2022, at the Cowgirl Cadillacs horse sale in Wickenburg, AZ.

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro will be the featured artist Feb 18-19, 2022, at the annual Cowgirl Cadillacs horse sale held in Wickenburg, AZ.

There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man or woman.” — Sir Winston Churchill

WICKENBURG , ARIZONA, USA, January 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY and owner of Navarro Gallery in Sedona, AZ. Will be the featured artist Feb 18-19, 2022, at annual Cowgirl Cadillacs horse sale held in beautiful Wickenburg, Arizona and exclusively features women horse trainers. 50 high-quality horses will be offered for sale at Rancho de los Caballeros a luxury golf resort and dude ranch at 1551 S Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg, AZ. Last years horse sale the top 5 horses averaged $106,000.Navarro the author of 4 books is known for his bronze sculptures and will be displaying them at the event. His work is included in 12 museum collections with over 35 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. In 2021 he received the Legacy Award and induction into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame. His work can be viewed at www.chrisnavarro.com “There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man or woman.”Cowgirl Cadillacs Horse Sale schedule of events starting Friday, February 18, 20224:30pm-7:00pm :: Cowgirl Cadillacs Shopping Mall open5:00pm - 6:00pm :: Soft preview of Sale Horses6:00 - 7:00 pm :: Welcome ReceptionMeet the ladies of the Cowgirl Cadillacs and talk good horses at a soiree under an Arizona sunset.Saturday, February 19, 20229:00am-8:00pm :: Cowgirl Cadillacs Shopping Mall open10:00 am :: Cowgirl Cadillacs Sale Horse Preview2:00 pm :: COWGIRL CADILLACS SALE

