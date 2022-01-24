Artist Chris Navarro is the featured artist Feb 18-19, 2022, at the Cowgirl Cadillacs horse sale in Wickenburg, AZ.

Cowboy buckaroo riding horse

BORN A BUCKAROO created by Chris Navarro

Monument of the great bucking horse Steamboat for the UW.

WYOMING COWBOY created by Chris Navarro

Mare and colt running

JOY OF LIFE created by Chris Navarro

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro will be the featured artist Feb 18-19, 2022, at the annual Cowgirl Cadillacs horse sale held in Wickenburg, AZ.

There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man or woman.”
— Sir Winston Churchill
WICKENBURG , ARIZONA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY and owner of Navarro Gallery in Sedona, AZ. Will be the featured artist Feb 18-19, 2022, at annual Cowgirl Cadillacs horse sale held in beautiful Wickenburg, Arizona and exclusively features women horse trainers. 50 high-quality horses will be offered for sale at Rancho de los Caballeros a luxury golf resort and dude ranch at 1551 S Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg, AZ. Last years horse sale the top 5 horses averaged $106,000.
Navarro the author of 4 books is known for his bronze sculptures and will be displaying them at the event. His work is included in 12 museum collections with over 35 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. In 2021 he received the Legacy Award and induction into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame. His work can be viewed at www.chrisnavarro.com

Cowgirl Cadillacs Horse Sale schedule of events starting Friday, February 18, 2022
4:30pm-7:00pm :: Cowgirl Cadillacs Shopping Mall open
5:00pm - 6:00pm :: Soft preview of Sale Horses
6:00 - 7:00 pm :: Welcome Reception
Meet the ladies of the Cowgirl Cadillacs and talk good horses at a soiree under an Arizona sunset.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
9:00am-8:00pm :: Cowgirl Cadillacs Shopping Mall open
10:00 am :: Cowgirl Cadillacs Sale Horse Preview
2:00 pm :: COWGIRL CADILLACS SALE

The Art of Rodeo

About

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY and owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large monumental sculptures. With over 34 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. His work is included in 11 museum collections. The author of 4 books ‘’CHASING THE WIND’’ ‘’EMBRACE THE STRUGGLE’’ ‘’DARE TO DREAM BIG’’ ‘’THE ART OF RODEO’’ He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, WY ,2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College. Contact Chris Navarro Studio (307)-259-7305 email chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com

https://www.chrisnavarroart.com/

