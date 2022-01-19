Maropost Acquires Retail Express for $55 Million+ as it Continues to Dominate the Global Commerce Space
Maropost continues its global expansion and acquires leading retail POS software in Australia
There are incredible synergies between our companies from customer, technology and philosophical perspectives. With these unified strengths, we look forward to a very exciting future together.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maropost, the leader in Ecommerce, Marketing Automation and Service Desk software, is entering the new year stronger than ever. The company continues its global expansion with the acquisition of Retail Express for over $55 million in considerations. Retail Express is the Australian & New Zealand leader in POS for mid-market and enterprise retail brands.
Maropost has been actively building the only unified platform that empowers commerce merchants to manage their core tech stack in one place. With Retail Express, Maropost is now even better equipped to help commerce merchants around the world.
This advanced cloud retail management platform is built by retailers for retailers and it’s a modern way to tackle age-old retail problems. POS, inventory management, order fulfillment and superior reporting are just some of the features that Retail Express excels at.
“We’re extremely excited to work with the experts at Retail Express. There are incredible synergies between our companies from customer, technology and philosophical perspectives. With these unified strengths, we look forward to a very exciting future together.” – says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and founder of Maropost.
Retail Express has seen great success so far – they have helped 5,200+ retailers, 45,000+ users and have processed over $50 billion in transactions.
“We know what it takes to run a successful retail business. When I started building Retail Express, I wanted to regain visibility and control over my own retail business. So I made sure that our platform has everything a commerce merchant would need. Now with Maropost we can serve our community in a whole new way! We believe in partnerships, not transactions. And we can’t wait to create more success stories together!” – says Aaron Blackman, CEO and founder of Retail Express.
About Maropost
Maropost is Canada's fastest-growing SaaS startup, offering a global marketing automation platform that helps B2C companies with audience engagement, customer acquisition and revenue growth. Founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost has been featured in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row.
The company serves customers across multiple channels, such as commerce, media & publishing, travel & hospitality and more. Some of the brands that have trusted Maropost as their marketing automation provider include Mercedes-Benz, HP, the New York Post, Luxottica, and Shop.com.
About Retail Express
For over 15 years, Retail Express has helped drive $50 billion+ in Australian & New Zealand retail sales and built industry expertise that is second to none. Unlike other software vendors, they recruit employees with actual experience in retail – not just tech. This means they speak the ecommerce language and can help apply their powerful software to solve real-life retail problems.
