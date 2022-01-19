necoTECH CHOSEN TO COMPETE FOR UP TO $50K IN POTENTIAL INVESTMENT AND 9TH STARTUP OF THE YEAR® CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

necoTECH is 1 of 100 early-stage companies heading to the innovation epicenter of Tampa, FL to participate in Established’s annual Startup of the Year Summit

I’m proud to share that we are a semi-finalist for the “Startup of the Year” for 2021 alongside some other amazing companies. This is the perfect cap to an amazing year of growth for necoTECH!” — Steve Flaherty

DELAWARE, OHIO, USA, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, necoTECH announced that they were selected as one of the Top 100 startups (and the only one from Ohio) to compete and participate in the 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit from January 25 - 27, 2022 in the innovation hub of Tampa, FL. The three-day event is powered by Established with Host Partner, Embarc Collective, and presented by title Sponsor, ReliaQuest.Startup of the Year is a community, a resource, and competition curated specifically to elevate founders and their teams. This year - for the first time in-person since 2019 (2020 Summit was virtual) - rising startups, investors, corporate innovators, and entrepreneurial ecosystem builders will gather together in the same city to celebrate innovation and recognize the achievements of early-stage companies from across all verticals and around the world. The startups that participate in this event, such as necoTECH have the opportunity to grow their business, expand their connections, and elevate their brand from a global stage. They join the ranks of well-known companies that have been a part of the Startup of the Year community over the past decade,such as Aperiomics, BenjiLock, Groupon, GrubHub, Maxwell Health, re:3D, ShearShare, and Uber.In a statement on the announcement, Steve Flaherty, necoTECH’s CEO said: “I’m proud to announce that we are a semi-finalist for the “Startup of the Year” for 2021 and will compete alongside all the other amazing companies from around the country. This is the perfect cap to an amazing year of growth fornecoTECH! As an entrepreneur, you are always optimistic about your company, but it makes it better when others recognize it too and we are honored to be chosen for such a prestigious accolade!The fun part of early-stage startups is that the growth happens weekly, and the team has not disappointed this past year! 2022 is going to be one hell of a ride! I’m consistently humbled by the progress, opportunity, dedication of our team, amazing partners, world-class mentors & advisors, and forevergrateful to be part of the journey!”This year, the Top 100 will compete for up to $50K in potential investment, the championship title, the People’s Choice Award presented by ReliaQuest, and other prizes. Speakers include Jeff Vinik, Chairman and Governor, Tampa Bay Lightning; Erica Duignan Minnihan, Co-founder and General Partner, Reign Ventures, McKeever (Mac) Conwell, II, Founding and Managing Partner, RareBreed Ventures; Jenn Lim, Co-founder and CEO, Delivering Happiness; Blake Hall, Founder and CEO, ID.me, and many more.“Having hosted startup gatherings for over a decade, all over the country, Established has seen the increased need to create experiences that work harder for the attendees, creating opportunities to build relationships with growth and positive outcomes in mind. This is what Summit is about,“ added Jen Consalvo, Co-CEO of Established. “We’re excited to have Tampa as this year’s backdrop.”Prior to 2020’s virtual event, Startup of the Year brought startups and investors to Downtown Las Vegas, San Jose, San Francisco, Boston, and Memphis.Get on the list for updates on livestreaming and VOTE necoTECH for the People’s Choice Awards (sponsored by ReliaQuest):Interested in the Startup of the Year community? www.startupofyear.com For more information, please visit www.necotechusa.com or contact Steve Flaherty, consult@necotechusa.com.About Startup of the YearPowered by Established, the Startup of the Year program is a global competition, world-wide community, and resource to elevate startup founders. Since 2006, the Established team has discovered and supported the most promising and innovative startups from around the world via this annual competition, its Investment Community, Daily DealflowTM newsletter, Startup of the Year Podcast, Activation Events, and more. For more about the Startup of the Year program, visit https://www.startupofyear.com About EstablishedEstablished is a consultancy focused on helping organizations with their innovation, startup and communication strategies. Created by the talent responsible for building the Tech.Co brand (acquired in 2018), Established leverages decades of experience to help collaborators build their brand, engageaudiences and accomplish their goals. For more about Established, visit https://www.established.us About necoTECHnecoTECH is an award-winning startup company out of Delaware, Ohio with offices located in the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University. necoTECH’s focus is on serving Government and private industry with sustainable innovative technologies for the construction and wasteoperations market.

Startup of the Year Summit in Tampa Preview