Better Branches Technology Announces Key Enhancements to Better Lobby
Better Branches Technology
2021 updates featured numerous productivity and ease of use additions to every module.
We look forward to continue to provide the best omnichannel video and in-person visitor management solution for credit unions in 2022.””PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Branches Technology, a provider of visitor software that manages video and face-to-face meetings for credit unions appointments and unscheduled member service, announces enhancements to their industry leading visitor management Better Lobby platform. In response to credit union need for video meetings, Better Lobby’s Flexible Branches Video Meeting module is available with integration support for video systems including Microsoft Teams, Twilio, CU NextGen, and POPi/o.
— Rick Poulton
In addition to making it easier for credit unions to hold virtual meetings, Better Lobby enhancements focus on helping credit unions handle branch traffic disruptions. Branch visitors can now check-in from the branch parking lot on their mobile device, avoiding the need to enter the lobby. When visitors are waiting outside, staff can send a text message from the main Better Lobby queue requesting that they return for service.
Better Lobby’s appointment modules – Branch Appointment Calendar and Mobile Appointment Booking Tool – continued to support both video and in-person appointments and now contain new user friendly features to help credit unions convert visits into new account openings.
Management Reporting has been made easier with Preconfigured Reports that allow managers to setup reports with unique parameters that facilitates report sharing with staff. Executives appreciate the fast and easy access to business intelligence reports that provide a better understanding of member needs and behavior.
Rick Poulton, President of Better Branches Technology, states that “2021 was an exciting year for our company. It was not only marked by a wide range of compelling new enhancements to our six Better Lobby modules, but by the addition of new staff and more credit union clients. We look forward to maintaining the rapid pace of our innovations and continuing to provide the credit union industry’s best omnichannel video and in-person visitor management solution in 2022.”
About Better Branches Technology
Since its founding in 2003 Better Branches’ software solutions have expanded to include modules such as: Better Lobby/Main Service Queue, Self Check-in Kiosk, Branch Appointment Calendar, Mobile Appointment Booking Tool, Online Queuing, Survey Trigger module, and Flexible Branches Video Meetings. These solutions support credit unions ranging from 10,000 to over a million members.
Rick Poulton
Better Branches Technology
+1 866-444-8344
email us here