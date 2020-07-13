Better Branches Technology Announces Flexible Branches
Video Meetings between branch staff and members outside CU branches are now available using Better Lobby Visitor Management Solution
With Flexible Branches in place, credit unions are well equipped to effectively handle virtually any service disruption.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Branches Technology, a provider of branch visitor queuing and appointment handling software for credit unions, announced the release of the Flexible Branches module that expands the Better Lobby Service Queue to enable members inside or outside a branch to be served by branch staff using video meetings. CU staff can be working remotely (i.e. home) or at a branch different from the visitor. Members have the option of connecting remotely through the credit union’s website or visiting a branch location that is video equipped.
Credit unions that deploy Flexible Branches will have the flexibility to serve members via video when branch access is limited or not available. The module helps deliver a superior member experience and is tightly integrated with the main Better Lobby Service Queue, as well as Better Lobby’s two appointments modules: Branch Appointment Calendar and Mobile Appointment Booking Tool. The software allows credit unions to seamlessly manage both unscheduled visitors and appointments.
Rick Poulton, President of Better Branches Technology, states that “our new Flexible Branches module builds on our history of being the most innovative visitor management and appointments system in the credit union marketplace. With Flexible Branches in place, credit unions are well equipped to effectively handle virtually any service disruption.” Poulton adds that “people of all ages value face-to-face service and meeting with branch staff is still the preferred way to open valuable new accounts and obtain financial advice. Flexible Branches supports that consultative relationship when members and employees cannot meet in the branch.”
About Better Branches Technology
Since its founding in 2003 Better Branches’ software solutions have expanded to include modules such as: Better Lobby/Main Service Queue, Self Check-in Kiosk, Branch Appointment Calendar, Mobile Appointment Booking Tool, Online Queuing, Survey Trigger module, and Flexible Branches. These solutions are flexible enough to support credit unions with 10,000 to 950,000 members.
