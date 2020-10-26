Better Branches Technology Announces Parking Lot Check-in for Better Lobby
New feature enables Credit Union branch visitors to check-in for service from the parking lot.
Our clients need a way to remain efficient while creating a safe lobby environment, so we responded by enhancing our Online Queuing Module with Parking Lot Check-in”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Branches Technology, a provider of branch visitor software that helps manage face-to-face and video meetings for both appointments and unscheduled service, announces the addition of Parking Lot Check-in to their Better Lobby Online Queuing Module. This new feature checks-in credit union members from the safety of their cars.
— Rick Poulton
Parking Lot Check-in helps credit unions operate efficiently while social distancing protocols are in force. Once members have queued online, they receive a TEXT message with a “check-in” link that can be used when they arrive at the branch parking lot. Allowing members to "announce" their arrival outside of the branch helps keep members at a safe distance while minimizing lobby wait time.
Rick Poulton, President of Better Branches Technology, states that “in a time where social distancing is key, credit unions must find creative solutions to new problems. Our clients told us that they needed a way to remain efficient while creating a safe lobby environment, so we responded by enhancing our Online Queuing Module with Parking Lot Check-in. By allowing members to wait in their cars, credit unions will be putting both their members and their employees at ease.”
The new tool is available immediately as part of the Better Lobby Online Queuing Module which enables branch visitors to place their name in the Better Lobby Main Service Queue (for walk-in service) before arriving at the branch so that they spend less time waiting for service.
