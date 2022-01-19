World’s First Power Generating Datacenter Cooling System

Submit Release
The Next Generation Sustainable Datacenter

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinidium Power Corp. (www.infin.ca), a Private Company announces the launch of its Proprietary Next Generation Datacenter Cooling and Power Supply Infrastructure that can reduce both Operating & Capital Costs by as much as 50%.

The independently verified modular technology named The Vortex Vacuum Chamber is believed to be the most efficient Datacenter cooling system ever designed which is coupled with an Extra-Low Voltage Direct Current smart Nanogrid. The PTC Patent pending configuration utilizes biomimicry for heat management and decentralized active battery storage which enhances adjacent renewable output while drastically lowering electrical conversion losses.

The system eliminates complex cooling infrastructure, generators and other auxiliary equipment which individually can offset all Infinidium capital costs. The systems can be rapidly placed in existing facilities with minimal retrofitting and permitting requirements.

The inner chamber open air configuration will also enable robotic assembly and operation amongst other innovative enhancements being developed by the Company.

Traditional Datacenter energy consumption is a major growing global concern as COVID-19 and expansion of the Cloud has created unsustainable new demand. Infinidium technology can potentially achieve the highest FLOPS/Watt output and create the smallest environmental footprint to date.

The company is actively seeking strategic alliances and capital partners for the mass-deployment of the technology.

About
Infinidium may have invented the most efficient datacenter cooling infrastructure and power supply to date. Infinidium plans to build a major Cloud Datacenter hub in Calgary which contains world class IT infrastructure, low cost energy, vacant real-estate and low outdoor temperatures. Visit www.infin.ca to view the corporate video.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Infinidium’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions.

Paul Grist
Infinidium Power Corp
+1 415-377-2460
The Infinidium Datacenter Vortex Vacuum Chamber & Power Supply

