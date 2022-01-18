Schuckman Realty Secures Exclusive to Lease Manhattan Corner at Subway Entrance
Schuckman Realty Inc. has been retained to lease a 1,230 square foot, retail space at 300 West 23rd Street, New York, NYNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schuckman Realty Secures Exclusive to Lease Manhattan Corner at Subway Entrance
January 19, 2022
Schuckman Realty Inc. has been retained to lease a 1,230 square foot, retail space at 300 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011.
300 West 23rd Street is Located at the entrance of the W. 23rd Street A,C,E Subway Station with over 7.2 Million Riders Annually and next to a busy Starbucks location on 8th Avenue. This property is two blocks from the 23rd St. HOME DEPOT and a new development with TARGET stores on the street level and over 160 residential units is being built on the opposite corner.
Area tenants include Starbucks, Asuka Sushi, Mount Sinai Doctors, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Boston Market and Dallas BBQ among many others in the area.
The property is in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea which benefits from its proximity to excellent transportation and amenities. Chelsea has emerged as a neighborhood with a plethora of art galleries and popular restaurants, this one-of-a-kind neighborhood has evolved into a mix of uptown luxury and downtown chic, featuring the High Line Park and entertainment and sports facilities at Chelsea Piers. Chelsea’s eclectic mix of professionals, residents and visitors is complimented by its wide variety of restaurants. From health-conscious eateries like Westville and Blossom to upscale restaurants such as the famous Del Posto and Chelsea Market, the neighborhood has it all.
About Schuckman Realty Inc.: Schuckman Realty is a full service commercial real estate services firm serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and the surrounding tri-state area. Schuckman has developed a reputation as a leading retail broker and developer in the New York Metro area, with special expertise in developments, redevelopments, and renovations in all Five Boroughs of New York City and Long Island. As a strategic planner of retail stores, shopping centers and boutique projects, Schuckman has been responsible for tens of millions of square feet of leasing and development and has been hired by numerous national retail chains to facilitate macro–market penetration. We attribute our success to our intimate team’s proficiency in market analysis and site planning, in addition to tireless dedication and extensive experience from both sides of the table.
