Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:21 am, the suspects approached the victim, in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pulled the victim from their vehicle. A physical altercation ensued and the suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, 18 year-old Mecca Lee-Bay Jr. and 21 year-old Michael Taylor, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

