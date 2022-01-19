NVIDIA AI Podcast: Fusing Art and Tech - Exponential Technologies and the MORF AI ArtStick Transforming the Art World
MORF AI adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level for art lovers, collectors and NFT art investors.
MORF AI a Silicon Valley tech startup delivering fine art to digital screens by award-winning artists with exponential tech like AI, robotics & neuroscience featuring moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, 3D moving fractals and creative robots.
MORF AI CEO Scott Birnbaum on AI, Digital Paintings and NFTs
AI has been described as “Thor’s Hammer“ and “the new electricity”. But, it’s also a bit of a mystery – even to those who know it best. NVIDIA connects with the world’s leading experts in AI, deep learning and machine learning to explain how it works, how it’s evolving, and how it intersects with every facet of human endeavor, from art to science.
Scott Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of MORF AI, a Silicon Valley and Hollywood tech startup, spoke with NVIDIA AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz, about digital art, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), as well as the MORF AI ArtStick™, a plug-in device that turns any TV or display with an HDMI port into a premium digital art gallery. NVIDIA’s AI Podcast is a go-to source for what’s trending in the world of AI with more than 3 million listeners since its launch and 160 podcasts with host Noah Kravitz. The 30-minute podcast can be listened to at https://soundcloud.com/theaipodcast/ai-scott-birnbaum-morf.
Scott Birnbaum, said, “In this new era of art, creative expression is being fueled without boundaries. Code is the new paint and the MORF AI ArtStick is the new canvas. MORF AI is proud to enable artwork to be showcased that pushes the bounds of human creativity using exponential technologies and is honored to be part of NVIDIA’s iconic AI Podcast series and to be working with leading artists in the NVIDIA AI Art Gallery." Birnbaum added, "The digital art space offers new and expanding opportunities for artists, technologists, collectors and investors as it leads the art world forward."
Browse through the MORF AI gallery virtually or at an in-person exhibition like the deeep™ AI Art Fair and you’ll find robots that paint, digital dreamscape experiences, and fine art brought to life by visual effects. The gallery showcases cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind artwork from award-winning artists who fuse their creative skills with AI, machine learning, robotics and neuroscience.
Artists featured by MORF AI include Pindar Van Arman, Steve Matson, Oxia Palus, Daniel Ambrosi, Kevin Mack and Machina Infinitum that create fine art using cutting-edge technology. For example, robots help with mundane tasks like painting backgrounds. Visual effects add movement to still paintings. And machine learning can help make NeoMasters - paintings based on original works that were once lost but resurrected or recreated with AI’s help. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Birnbaum says, have been gaining lots of attention recently. He gives an overview of NFTs and how they authenticate original pieces of digital art.
ABOUT
MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech startup infused with the excitement of Hollywood delivering fine art to digital screens by award winning artists using breakthrough technologies like AI, robotics and neuroscience featuring moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, 3D moving fractals and creative robots. MORF AI adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level for art lovers, collectors and NFT art investors. ArtStick™ is a trademark of MORF AI, Inc.
You can subscribe to the AI Podcast through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Castbox, Castro, DoggCatcher, Overcast, PlayerFM, Pocket Casts, Podbay, PodBean, PodCruncher, PodKicker, Soundcloud, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn.
Scott Birnbaum
MORF AI, Inc.
+1 408-455-5669
scott@morfai.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Into to MORF AI