Statement by Council President Albornoz on County Executive Elrich’s Recommended Capital Budget

MARYLAND, January 18 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz issued the following statement today after County Executive Marc Elrich transmitted his recommended capital budget to the Council for fiscal years 2023-2028:

"The County Executive’s recommended capital budget provides a good starting point for the Council’s work on this year’s short-term and long-term investments for Montgomery County. We will work judiciously to balance strategic capital investment across the county and the need for projects such as schools, fire and police stations, roads, libraries, recreation centers and facility improvements, while also scrutinizing the financial pressures facing our taxpayers. The Council committees and the full Council will undertake this analysis over the next few months. We look forward to receiving the views of our residents, as we review the capital budget and make decisions that will strengthen our community for years to come."

The Council’s public hearings on the capital budget are scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. Residents can sign up to testify via Zoom.

If you are not available for the public hearing but want to provide testimony to the Council you can do so by submitting written, audio or video testimony. More information can be found at the Montgomery County Council's webpage or by calling the Council Public Hearing Information Line at 240-777-7803.

These Council meetings are being conducted remotely via Zoom and will be televised live on County Cable Montgomery (Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30). The meetings are also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Council will approve the county’s capital budget along with the operating budget at the end of May. The operating budget is scheduled to be transmitted to the Council in March.

Information on the budget.

Release ID: 22-020 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884 Categories: Gabe Albornoz

