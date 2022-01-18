CCHR: Webinar to Offer Natural Alternatives to Dangerous Psychotropic Drugging

Pamela Seefeld is a Clinical Pharmacist and Pharmacognosy Consultant The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. Antipsychotics have numerous serious and debilitating side effects. With 1 in 6 Americans taking a psychiatric drug and 1 in 10 of these being an antidepressant, drugging human behavior has become big business. Patients have not been warned of the horrific withdrawal effects, a point that psychiatrist Allen Frances made in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2018.

This complimentary webinar, designed for healthcare professionals, will offer advice and natural alternatives to the prescribing of psychotropic drugs.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is sponsoring a live complimentary webinar on the topic of natural alternatives for mental health with 25-year veteran registered pharmacist, and pharmacognosy consultant, Pamela Seefeld. It is designed for healthcare professionals, case workers, or anyone with questions about the prescription of a psychotropic drug for a loved one. The webinar is being held on Saturday, January 22nd, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm.Ms. Seefeld, applying her knowledge of pharmacognosy (the study of medicinal plants) has worked tirelessly to ensure that individuals have a choice and understand their options when it comes to pharmaceutical drugs and natural alternatives. It was a seamless segue then that she join forces with CCHR to offer solutions to protect the health and mental health of those most at risk from psychotropic drugging.In this seminar attendees will learn about certain alternatives to achieve good mental health, become familiarized with effective formulas to increase one’s well-being, be able to identify key action steps when facing mental distress, and learn about the effects of drugs on the body.CCHR, a non-profit, non-religious mental health watchdog, has long been a voice and advocate in the fight against psychiatric abuse in all its forms and is pleased to offer this webinar as a community service to all who would like to avail themselves of this vital information. To reserve a spot, please call 800-782-2878.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

As a parent, you have the right to refuse to give your minor child psychiatric drugs as a requirement for attendance or participation in public school services.