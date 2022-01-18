Beeman, Tudor Selected as Ohio’s Nominees for National Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award

Release date: 1/18/2022

Paraprofessionals Honored for Excellence in Serving Students and Schools

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Jan. 18, 2022 – Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens together with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today honored Andrea Beeman, a paraprofessional working with special education students at Maple Heights High School in the Maple Heights City School System, and Phil Tudor, also a paraprofessional working with special education students at Goshen High School in the Goshen Local School District, as Ohio’s nominees for the national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award.

“I am honored to recognize Andrea Beeman and Phil Tudor for the incredible work they do each day to provide our special education students with valuable learning opportunities. Not only are they committed to serving their students, both Andrea and Phil also exhibit a special commitment to their communities. It is a distinct pleasure to nominate them to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration for national RISE Award recognition,” said DeWine.

“I’m so proud to recognize Andrea and Phil today for the amazing work they do on behalf of our special education students,” said Siddens. “I’m inspired by the way they both consistently go the extra mile to demonstrate their commitment to their students, their colleagues and their schools. They are shining examples of the many dedicated and caring professionals that make up Ohio’s school communities.”

“Andrea goes above and beyond to serve the children she works with as a paraprofessional, but she also advocates for any kid she sees that needs help,” said Dr. Charles T. Keenan, superintendent of Maple Heights City Schools. “She has helped organize amazing experiences for our students and she is a strong collaborator with her classroom teachers.”

“I cannot recommend Phil Tudor enough for the RISE Award as his commitment to his students and family are inspiring,” said Randi Isaacs-Epstein, assistant principal at Goshen High School. “He is our go-to, right-hand man here at Goshen High School and he always provides exemplary service to all our students.”

The RISE Award promotes the commitment and excellence exhibited by full- or part-time classified school employees who provide exemplary service to students in prekindergarten through high school. Each state may nominate up to two candidates annually for consideration for the national award. The U.S. Secretary of Education will announce the national award winner in the spring.