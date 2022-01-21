A new game that allows players to take on a mech army and save humanity from their own demise.

WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horsefeathers Gaming is launching Apogee, a new game that allows players to take on a mech army and save humanity from their own demise.

The year is 2283, and humanity has achieved the ultimate goal, thwarting death. Neurobond technology has allowed the human mind to be transferred into a computer interface, casting aside their mortal coil. Years later, after a sinister plot to control the newly ascended humans via obedient machines, the player takes the role of driving back the machines to save humanity from extinction in Apogee, releasing soon via Steam.

Apogee is being developed by Horsefeathers Gaming and offers players a unique perspective on a third-person shooter. Progressive difficulty via AI, level-based action, varied environments, and native 4K support gives players a beautiful and challenging experience that can be played over and over again.

Apogee is one of two games being developed and published by the newly founded Horsefeathers Gaming. Launching in 2021, Horsefeathers founder Josh Ewart left his studies in medicine to create worlds; using a term coined by his father; he created Horsefeathers Gaming. Years of playing games like Oregon Trail, Power Pete, and Total Annihilation gave Josh the inspiration he needed to bring Apogee to life.

Now, with a working demo and Steam profile under his belt, Josh is working on the launch while planning for continued support and a content plan. A side story, prequel, and sequel are all on the table to develop and flush out the world of Apogee. Apogee is currently a single-player adventure but based on player response, there could be plans to evolve the gaming with a multiplayer experience.

To celebrate Steam Fest and the recent ability to wish list the game on Steam, Horsefeathers Gaming has given Apogee a new logo. The new logo perfectly represents the game's feel, drawing on inspirations from the technology that powers the game's machines and neural interfaces. More information on Apogee, including images, gameplay videos, and story overviews, can be found on the game's steam page.

Apogee Trailer