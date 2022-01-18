Wolf trapper education class offered in Salmon

A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon February 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office.

Wolf trapper education classes are in high demand and are usually taught just a few times a year in our area - so if you need a class, sign up now!

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to setting wolf traps.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

Students must pre-register online. The cost is $9.75.

A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

COVID-19 precautions:

Class size is limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Additional class protocols or class cancellations may occur should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.