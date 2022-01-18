Wolf trapper education class offered in Salmon
A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon February 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office.
Wolf trapper education classes are in high demand and are usually taught just a few times a year in our area - so if you need a class, sign up now!
Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:
- Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to setting wolf traps.
- Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.
- Students must pre-register online. The cost is $9.75.
- A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.
COVID-19 precautions:
Class size is limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing.
Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Additional class protocols or class cancellations may occur should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.
For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.