Nancy Howes and Hayden Merryn Van Hulzen Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Do not give away your power. While I was working in high tech, there were often times when some of the men around me would present my ideas or strategies as their own. For a long time I let them, because I didn’t want to make waves. Every time you do not stand up for yourself and speak up, you miss a chance to learn. Learning is power. Get into the ring, try, win or lose. Learn.

Do not get mad about the status quo. Evaluate the state of affairs in your workplace and strategize as much as possible around it. Find your tribe. Know your outcomes and focus on them. Get out and move on from a situation if you can’t shift it or learn anything from it.

Don’t be afraid to be a girl if that’s what you are. There is no single path to success. I look back and laugh at how much I tried to fit myself into the male culture that surrounded me. Being authentic to yourself will pay off. Today, a fresh or different perspective is valued highly. As a woman, in most STEM fields, your perspective will be refreshing. Hold on to it.

Forgive yourself for mistakes. Help others avoid mistakes if you can. Everyone makes mistakes at work. Socially, technically, and every kind of other mistake. I’ve made more mistakes than some, I think, or maybe I just talk about them more. Learn from them and move on.

Be fearless, Be honest. Have Integrity. I remember the first big job I had, and I started to learn how competitive my peers could be. I started to be afraid and leery of people’s motives. I had created a fabulous program that was going to speed up delivery of our product and reduce costs. When it was time to present it to the General Manager, I was surprised that another person from the engineering department came in with the Operations Director. This senior person was very bright and someone I admired. As the meeting progressed and this person talked and talked, it was clear their purpose was to claim credit for my work, which they had not contributed to at all. All was revealed when the GM asked them a specific question about implementation. Of course, things unraveled for them from there. Watching this was an impactful reminder never to let myself get so desperate for credit that I risk losing my integrity.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I wish they told me how hard it would be to wake up on day one and realize that an entrepreneur in your initial moments kind of feels like “unemployed”. Depending on the business you create, there is a period of time where money is going out, you don’t have any money coming in. This can be a paralyzing moment where most people give up. The uncertainty and open-endedness is what you make it, for an entrepreneur, it’s invigorating.

Don’t be afraid to outgrow people unapologetically. Business is about growth not stagnancy.

Set boundaries. A lack of boundaries invites a lack of respect.

Don’t be naive, rely on legal support. Not everyone is going to have the same code of ethics as you, make sure you protect yourself.

Good people with good work ethic are increasingly harder to find. Value the people that help support your vision and success, however they feel most valued.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am big on the “pay it forward”. As I continue to succeed I make sure to pay it forward to those who were in my previous position. I put a lot of money into charities that align with my visions, other women who are in the infancy of their business ventures, and the women who choose to believe and support my vision.

