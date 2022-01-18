GF Hotels & Resorts Appoints John Rubino to President, Managed Division
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, is pleased to announce the promotion of John Rubino to President, Managed Division while also serving a dual role as the Chief Operation Officer of the same subsector. John has been instrumental in the company’s growth over the last few years, amid some of the most challenging times in the hospitality industry.
Rubino joined GF Hotels & Resorts in 2019 and has continued to be a crucial part of the executive team. With over thirty-five years of experience in the hospitality industry, Rubino has held various positions within the field, including Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Operations, Regional Director of Operations, Regional Director of Training, Area Manager, and General Manager.
Since joining GF, Rubino has assisted in adding more than 130 managed properties to the GF portfolio and recruiting more than fifteen executives to the team. “John’s leadership style encompasses the genuine spirit of hospitality,” says Kenneth Kochenour, CEO & Founder of GF Hotels & Resorts. “While impressing clients and delivering superior results are critical, employee satisfaction and workplace culture are fundamental. Guided by John’s exceptional leadership, we look forward to the continued success in growth, investment, and strategic planning,” commented Mr. Kochenour.
Rubino received a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management from Pennsylvania State University’s School of Hospitality Management. He has since worked diligently to become an established industry leader. His experience, knowledge, and dedication have been an essential part of the growth of GF Hotels & Resorts within some of the most challenging years of the hospitality industry.
Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated nearly 600 hotels in 46 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, innovative partner relationships, industry success, and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.
To learn more about Rubino’s appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 32 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Candice Kochenour
GF Hotels & Resorts
candice@wwhospitality.com