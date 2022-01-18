Family Office Real Estate Institute On Campus Class at the University of Denver Announced

About

The Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute (FOREI), is an Executive Education program which provides education, research, and community interaction on issues critical to family offices. Nationally recognized faculty includes professors from the leading universities including Harvard, Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management, University of Denver, and Wharton as well as family office industry experts. The FOREI Executive Education program will allow Family Office participants to grow their real estate acumen, guide research on the challenges affecting their real estate portfolios, and interact with other family offices. Courses are taught by some of the top real estate professors from leading universities and other industry professionals. Research driven practical application and professionally relevant knowledge are taught with a distinctly pragmatic focus that enhances student learning. Additional instructors with depth of experience who are distinguished in their field are also invited to participate. Programs consist of traditional lectures, case studies, and interaction with other family offices and family office professionals.

http://www.fore.institute