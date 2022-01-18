Family Office Real Estate Institute On Campus Class at the University of Denver Announced
Family Office Executive Education Program to be held on Campus at the University of Denver on March 9th, 10th and 11th
The FORE Institutes programs provide education for critical challenges facing family oﬃces real estate investments and real estate companies”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute, a Family Office Executive Education Program, has announced their upcoming class Building a Legacy: Family Office Real Estate both on campus at the University of Denver and online. Nationally recognized professors and industry experts will teach courses. These courses are designed specifically for family offices, family members, family office executives, and industry professionals.
— Glenn R. Mueller,PhD Academic Director of FOREI
The on-campus courses offered by the Institute are the second phase in the offering of executive education courses in the specific area of family offices and real estate. The Institute's first on-campus program will be on March 9th, 10th, and 11th, with an option after the program to attend an event in the mountains followed by a day of skiing.
The upcoming program will have the following courses:
Monitoring Economic and Real Estate Fundamentals
(Key Economic Metrics & Cycles / Key Real Estate Metrics & Cycles)
Underwriting Acquisitions & Developments
(Metro Trends / Submarket Trends / Peer Group Trends / Site Analysis)
Investment Analysis
(Financial Modeling / Debt Analysis & Underwriting / Property Type Comparisons)
Building & Maintaining a Real Estate Legacy
(Creating an Investment Committee / Creating Investment Objectives)
Legal Structures
(Ownership Structures / Tenants in Commons / Delaware Statutory Trusts/ LLCs / LLPs / Real Estate Asset Transfers / Legal Pitfalls for Families)
Real Estate Tax Strategies
(Depreciation & Cost Segregation / Interest & Tax Deductions / 1031 Exchanges / 721 Exchanges / Upcoming Tax Law Changes and Impact on the Family Office Real Estate Portfolio)
Family Office Governance
Case Study - On a Real Estate Investment
"Our upcoming FORE Institute course will provide the most relevant and up-to-date information needed for family offices to make the best real estate decisions possible," said Glenn Mueller, Ph.D. Academic Director of the Family Office Real Estate Institute and Professor at the University of Denver's Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management. "Having individual classes available on-campus and online is an excellent resource for anyone in the Family Office industry."
The Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute is a resource hub for family real estate businesses and family offices, providing executive education, certificates, workshops, and networking opportunities. www.fore.institute
