The Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute Launches On Line - On Demand Executive Education Courses
Family Office Real Estate Online Executive Education Courses Taught by Faculty from Harvard, Wharton, University of Denver & Industry Experts. On-Line On-Demand
Having individual classes available for Family Offices and Familiy Investors on-line is a great resource for anyone who could not attend the full course.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute, a Family Office Executive Education Program, has announced that they are launching their online / on-demand courses taught by the same nationally recognized professors and industry experts. As with the Institute's upcoming on-campus courses, these courses are designed specifically for family offices, family members, family office executives, and industry professionals. These courses are part of the initial class offered at the Family Office Real Estate Institutes June Program.
— Glenn Mueller, Ph.D Academic Director, FORE Institute
The launching of the online/on-demand courses offered by the Institute is the second phase in the offering of executive education courses in the specific area of family offices and real estate. The on-demand series is on the heels of the Institute's first on-campus program scheduled for December at the University of Denver. Courses currently available include Real Estate Finance & Investment taught by Peter Linemann Ph.D from the Wharton School of Business, Overview of Private Equity Real Estate Funds taught by Frank Apeseche from the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Real Estate Market Cycles & Market Analysis taught by Glenn Mueller, Ph.D from the University of Denvers Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management, and Family Offices: Legal & Compliance Issues by Tom Handler from Handler Thayer LLP.
Glenn Mueller, Ph.D, the Academic Director of the Family Office Real Estate Institute and Professor at the University of Denvers Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management said "Our recent FORE Institute course provided the most relevant and up-to-date information needed by Family Investors to make the best real estate decisions possible. Having individual classes available on-line is a great resource for anyone who could not attend the full course."
The on-campus program will include a Family Office Real Estate Investing Overview on December 1st, 2nd & 3rd, and Direct Real Estate Investing for the Family Office on December 8th, 9th & 10th. Both programs are expected to be taught by nationally recognized universities such as the University of Denver, Harvard, and Wharton and industry experts.
The Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute is a resource hub for family real estate businesses and family offices, providing executive education, certificates, workshops, and networking opportunities. www.fore.institute
###
Founded in 2017, Family Office Real Estate is committed to engaging with family offices advancing real estate education, cultivating critical and creative thought, and generating knowledge through its podcasts, videos, magazine, annual family office real estate investing study, and consortium events.. For additional information, visit the Family Office Real Estate Institutes website (www.fore.Institute), or follow the Institute on Facebook and Twitter. FOREI is globally recognized as a leader in providing Family Office Real Estate education, research and networking. FOREI is committed to helping families grow and maintain legacy wealth.
Jessica Stewart
Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn