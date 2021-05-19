THE FAMILY OFFICE REAL ESTATE INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES UNIVERSITY OF DENVER'S PROF. GLENN MUELLER PhD AS ACADEMIC DIRECTOR
I am very excited to be the Academic Director for the FORE Institute providing education for the critical challenges facing family offices real estate portfolios and real estate businesses.”DENVER, COLORADO, US, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Van Keuren Family Office, Real Estate Institute, announced today that Prof Glenn Mueller, Ph.D. from the Franklin L Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management, University of Denver, will be the Academic Director for the Institute.
— Prof Glenn Mueller Ph.D
"We could not be more excited to have Prof Glenn Mueller Ph.D., an internationally recognized professor known for his market cycle research report. Professors nationally recognized real estate from the University of Denver as the Academic Director of the executive education program at the FORE Institute," said DJ Van Keuren, who has endowed the FORE Institute.
Glenn's relationships include a list of nationally known professors, experts, and practitioners who will be part of the faculty at the FORE Institute. One of the Institute's clear priorities is building and sustaining a faculty of both research scholars and practitioners who together can impact the long-term success of the executive education program and its participants.
"With Prof Mueller's experience, knowledge, and academic excellence, he will be an integral part and invaluable in the development of the institute," said DJ Van Keuren. "With the FORE Institutes mission to provide the best executive education programs for family offices, family members, family office executives, and industry professionals, I can't think of a better person to head the academic direction than Prof Glenn Mueller, Ph.D."
Glenn R. Mueller is a Professor at University of Denver, where he is one of seven faculty members at the Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management. This academic program, created in 1938, is one of the oldest and largest in the country with over 530 undergraduate and graduate students. Previously, he was Director of the Everitt Real Estate Center at the University of Colorado. Dr. Mueller also taught at the Johns Hopkins University Real Estate Institute, where he established and served as the Director to the Real Estate Capital Markets Research Program, studying real estate capital flows and assisting institutional investors in their investment decisions. Dr. Mueller was also a Real Estate Investment Strategist for Legg Mason, Inc. and was an interim advisor for Real Estate and Urban Development at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design. In addition, he has performed specific macro- and micro-economic level analyses, both nationally and internationally, of office, industrial, apartment, retail, hotel, single-family residential and senior housing sectors. Dr. Mueller received the Grasskamp award for Research Excellence from the Pension Real Estate Association in 2001. He has written more than sixty articles that have appeared in top academic and industry publications such as: The Journal of Real Estate Research, Real Estate Finance, Institutional Real Estate Securities, and Real Estate Review. He is also co-editor of the Journal of Real Estate Portfolio Management and an Investment Advisory Council member of National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Dr. Mueller has won five national awards for some of his articles. He has held top research positions at Price Waterhouse, ABKB/LaSalle Securities, and Prudential Real Estate Investors. Dr. Mueller holds a PhD in Real Estate from Georgia State University, an MBA from Babson College, and a BSBA from the University of Denver.
