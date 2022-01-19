Zesty.io Releases New Duo Mode Feature for Content Authors

Zesty.io Logo Duo Mode is a split-screen experience in the Zesty.io content manager so that authors can preview changes made directly to a page side by side.

Zesty.io today announced the release of Duo Mode, a split-screen mode built for content authors to actively preview changes while working in the DXP.

Our team worked hard on getting this turned around as our first feature release of 2022, and it's really set the tone for the year we have ahead.” — Stuart Runyan, VP of Engineering at Zesty.io

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) used by companies like Epic Games and Sony to launch and manage high traffic websites, today announced the release of Duo Mode, a feature built for content authors to preview content changes on-the-fly while working in the DXP.

The new release allows content authors, editors and planners to preview content in a side-by-side layout without needing to navigate to a separate tab, expediting content previews and releases. Content managers can also preview content across different device sizes from within Zesty.io. The feature marks the first major release of any DXP in 2022.

"Duo Mode is a game changer when it comes to user experience," says Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zesty.io. "Our focus is on continuously delivering great experiences to our users, and Duo Mode delivers on that promise."

Other benefits and improvements with this feature include API Metadata information as well as collapsible navigation panes, allowing users to further customize their experience to best suit the screen size they are using.

"We are very proud of the release of Duo Mode. The idea came from one of our users, and I think that speaks volumes about our process here on the product side at Zesty.io," says Vice President of Engineering Stuart Runyan. "Our team worked hard on getting this turned around as our first feature release of 2022, and it's really set the tone for the year we have ahead."

About Zesty.io

Zesty.io is a SaaS enterprise Digital Experience Platform for creating, managing and distributing consumer web experiences globally. Zesty.io is VC-funded and headquartered in San Diego, California.

