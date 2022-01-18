Staten Island Students Recognized for Artwork Contributions to Fair Housing Calendar
Amy Yao, a fifth-grader at PS 56, Rossville, is joined by Rosanne La Fata, chair of SIBOR’S Diversity Committee, as she displays her original artwork on the front cover of the Realtor organization’s Fair Housing Calendar.
Lisa Gorman stands alongside her daughter, Rose Gorman, a fifth-grade student at PS 1, Tottenville, as the young artist is presented with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.
Staten Island Realtors, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and business owners celebrate local fifth-graders who distinguished themselves in a fair-housing art competitionSTATEN ISLAND, 34, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) were joined by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and local business owners recently at Rab's Country Lanes, Dongan Hills, to celebrate local fifth-graders who placed as winners, or received honorable mention, in an art competition focused upon fair housing.
The young students were recognized Jan. 16 for their artistic contributions to SIBOR’S 2022 Fair Housing Calendar with a universal gift card, and praised for their work by Sandy Krueger, SIBOR CEO; Francis (Frank) J. Rizzo, 2022 SIBOR president; Rosanne La Fata, chair of the organization’s Diversity Committee, and Rep. Malliotakis, who prepared a personalized Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for each of the children.
“Young children practice diversity, equity and inclusion naturally,” Krueger said. “As adults, we need to reinforce the values that have made our country what it is. Fair housing is an ongoing mission that we hope these children will support as they continue to develop.”
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property. Comprised of more than 2,300 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas. SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year. All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
