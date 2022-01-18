SCHUCKMAN FACILITATES HIGH VISIBILITY CARVANA LAND PURCHASE IN GARDEN CITY, NY
Garden City, NY. Online Car Retailer Carvana purchased 1.9 acres of land for $9.7 million in Garden City, New York. Kenneth Schuckman represented the seller.GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden City, NY. Online Car Retailer Carvana purchased 1.9 acres of land for $9.7 million in Garden City, New York. The property, which is located at 6 North Avenue, is adjacent to the new Whole Foods on East Gate Boulevard and across from the Hampton Inn Garden City and Hyatt Place Garden City.
Kenneth Schuckman of Schuckman Realty represented the seller, an entity managed by Midwood Investment & Development.
Carvana is an online used car retailer based in Tempe, Arizona. The company is the fastest growing online used car dealer in the United States and is known for its multi-story car vending machines.
Carvana pursued this Flagship opportunity along the Meadowbrook Parkway because of high visibility, not only from Meadowbrook Parkway, but also Old Country Road and the Roosevelt Field Mall.
About Schuckman Realty Inc.: Schuckman Realty is a full service commercial real estate services firm serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and the surrounding tri-state area. Schuckman has developed a reputation as a leading retail broker and developer in the New York Metro area, with special expertise in developments, redevelopments, and renovations in all Five Boroughs of New York City and Long Island.
Keywords: Carvana, Flagship Retail, Car Dealership, Garden City, Schuckman Realty, Real Estate, Long Island Business News, New York Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Long Island Real Estate
Kenneth Schuckman
schuckmanrealty.com
+1 516-496-8888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other