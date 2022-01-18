SDDOT Secretary Joel Jundt Named to National Transportation Research Board

For Immediate Release: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – Joel Jundt, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) Secretary, will officially be welcomed as a new board member for the Transportation Research Board (TRB) during the upcoming organizational annual meeting. As part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the TRBprovides leadership in transportation improvements and innovation in all modes of transportation. TRB stimulates research and offers research management services that promote technical excellence; provides expert advice on transportation policy and programs; and disseminates research results broadly and encourages their implementation.

Jundt will become a member of the Executive Committee which is the senior policy body for the TRB. The Executive Committee is comprised of approximately 25 members appointed by the Chair of the National Research Council of the National Academies.

Governor Kristi Noem named Jundt as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Transportation in March 2021.

“Joel has long been respected throughout the industry and has dedicated his life to promoting transportation access and opportunity in South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “He has proven himself to be the leader who can spearhead the future of mobility here in South Dakota.”

A native of Rapid City, Jundt graduated from South Dakota School of Mines in 1985 with a degree in civil engineering. He has been a part of the DOT for his entire career, starting as a road design engineer and working his way up to be Rapid City region and operations engineer, director of planning and engineering, and deputy secretary. He began serving as interim secretary of DOT in November 2020.

About the SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

