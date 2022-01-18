Introducing the “Grey Goose Pineapple Slice” – Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com’s Signature Cocktail for 2022 Event
Created by S FL Mixologist Angela Dugan, the “Grey Goose Pineapple Slice” will be Served at the Tennis Center, Local Bars and Restaurants February 11-20, 2022
Choosing to go with pineapple as the base to this cocktail pays homage to Delray, not only from a historical perspective, but as a nod to the hospitality and celebration that Delray Beach exudes”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Open (https://yellowtennisball.com/) By VITACOST.com (https://www.VITACOST.com/) In partnership with Grey Goose and local mixologist Angela Dugan of Dugan & Dame has announced its official signature cocktail for the 2022 tournament – the Grey Goose Pineapple Slice. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the 2022 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com is held annually at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center on Atlantic Avenue and will take place February 11 to 20, 2022.
— Angela Dugan, South Florida Mixologist
The Grey Goose Pineapple Slice, which follows the successful “DBO Smash” that held the honor in 2021, will be served at the tournament as well as local Delray Beach bars and restaurants throughout the event. For the first time, Dugan in partnership with Grey Goose, is sharing the recipe for the creative and refreshing drink.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Grey Goose
2 oz Pineapple Juice
1/2 oz St Germain
1/4 oz Agave
Club Soda
Garnish: Mint Bouquet & Dehydrated Pineapple
Directions: Combine Grey Goose, Pineapple Juice, St. Germain and Agave in a shaker tin with ice. Shake and pour into a glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with mint bouquet and dehydrated pineapple.
“Choosing to go with pineapple as the base to this cocktail pays homage to Delray, not only from a historical perspective, but as a nod to the hospitality and celebration that Delray Beach exudes,” said Dugan. “Adding the flavor of elderflower and carbonation creates a cocktail that is delicious and refreshing on a sunny day in this beachside town.”
“With Delray Beach and the tournament being as much about the experience as it is the tennis, our partnership with Grey Goose and the creation of the Pineapple Slice as our official crafted cocktail continues to expand Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com as an extension of what the town is all about – cutting edge while classic at its core. I can’t wait to see and hear people’s response to the drink on-site and throughout the city,” said Adam Baron, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Delray Beach Open by Vitacost.com.
“Bacardi USA is proud to be a partner of this year’s Delray Beach Open,” said Molly Logan, Sponsorship Manager at Bacardi USA, parent company of Grey Goose Vodka. “We are so excited for the cocktail that Angela came up with featuring Grey Goose Vodka and St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur. We know the Grey Goose Pineapple Slice will be the perfect courtside cocktail and are looking forward to the tournament and all that it brings to the Delray Community.”
The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com is televised nationally on the Tennis Channel and internationally in more than 50 countries. The combined ATP 250 and ATP Champions Tour Legends event welcomes 60,000-plus spectators annually while hosting corporate events, amateur tennis tournaments, live music performances and social happenings throughout the 10-day tournament. Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, celebrating the tournament’s thirtieth year. Seating options range from on-court “Best Seats in the House” and covered Veranda seating to reserved seats and courtside box seats, all with backs and armrests. For more information, please visit www.yellowtennisball.com.
About The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com
The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 11-20 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, winner of the USTA’s 2021 Outstanding Tennis Facility award. The ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2022 will be its 24th year in Delray Beach, and 30th overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour team-event is in its 13th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of the "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.
About The City of Delray Beach
In southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."
