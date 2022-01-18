Introducing the “Grey Goose Pineapple Slice” – Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com’s Signature Cocktail for 2022 Event

Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com Delray Beach Open 30th Anniversary Grey Goose Pineapple Slice

Created by S FL Mixologist Angela Dugan, the “Grey Goose Pineapple Slice” will be Served at the Tennis Center, Local Bars and Restaurants February 11-20, 2022

Choosing to go with pineapple as the base to this cocktail pays homage to Delray, not only from a historical perspective, but as a nod to the hospitality and celebration that Delray Beach exudes” — Angela Dugan, South Florida Mixologist