Biscayne Bay Commission Transmits Semi-Annual Report

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 14, 2022 ~ The Biscayne Bay Commission is tasked with reviewing and consolidating existing programs and projects into a strategic plan for bay improvement. ~ MIAMI, Fla. – Today, the Biscayne Bay Commission transmitted its first semi-annual report to Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners and the Miami City Commission. This report marks the completion of the Biscayne Bay Commission's first action item and includes information on projects and programs currently in place by partner agencies that have benefited Biscayne Bay. Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) efforts included awarding a total of $20 million in Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement grant funding to support ongoing county efforts as well as priority nutrient reduction project. "By establishing the Biscayne Bay Commission, Governor Ron DeSantis made a significant step toward conserving and restoring key natural resources in Biscayne Bay," said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. "The information compiled in this report is a first step in informing future strategies and project selection to best protect the bay." The commission serves as the official coordinating clearinghouse for Biscayne Bay public policy and projects in order to unite all governmental agencies, businesses and residents in the area in speaking with one voice on bay issues. In addition, the commission works to develop coordinated plans, priorities, programs and projects that could substantially improve the bay area. Finally, it acts as the principal advocate and watchdog to ensure that bay projects are funded and implemented in a proper and timely manner. The inaugural meeting for the Biscayne Bay Commission was held on Jan. 4, 2022. The commission elected Noah Valenstein as chair and Adam Blalock as vice-chair, in addition to reviewing and consolidating existing programs and projects into a strategic plan for bay improvement. Biscayne Bay is adjacent to Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous county, and plays a critical role in the health of Florida’s Coral Reef. Protecting the bay is important to Florida both environmentally and economically. Learn more about the Biscayne Bay Commission and read the full report.