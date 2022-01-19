Ackah Law Named 2022 Top Choice Immigration Law Service In Calgary
Evelyn Ackah is honoured to announce the law firm has been voted Top Choice Immigration Law Service of 2022 in Calgary.
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer at Ackah Business Immigration Law, is honoured to announce the law firm has been voted Top Choice Immigration Law Service of 2022 in Calgary. Ackah Law previously won this award in 2018, was nominated in 2020 and won again in 2021.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
We're Successful When Our Clients Are Successful
Legal Entrepreneur Evelyn Ackah said,
“We’re successful when our clients are successful. Ackah Business Immigration Law is honoured to receive this important recognition that recognizes our law firm's commitment to legal excellence. Congratulations to our entire team for their hard work and continued excellence in serving our immigration clients.
We are dedicated to providing our clients with the best possible immigration services."
Ackah Law is honoured to have received other recent legal services awards:
• January 2021: Voted the Top Choice Immigration Law Services of 2021 in Calgary. Ackah Law previously won this award in 2018 and was nominated in 2020.
• January 2021: Ackah Business Immigration Law named 2021 Top 3 Best Immigration Lawyers in Calgary: by ThreeBestRated.com. This is the 3rd consecutive year that Ackah Law has been named Best Immigration Lawyers in Calgary.
• December 2020: Winner Clawbies Canadian Law Blog Award for Best Multi-Platform Presence
About Top Choice
Top Choice Awards collects and reviews the opinions of thousands of customers annually in 28 markets across Canada and USA.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452‑9515.
