Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,730 in the last 365 days.

Clutch Solutions Welcomes Adam Dickerson as Chief Technology Officer

Clutch Solutions welcomes seasoned tech leader Adam Dickerson to the Clutch team as the new Chief Technology Officer.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions welcomes seasoned tech leader Adam Dickerson to the Clutch team as the new Chief Technology Officer.

Clutch Solutions is ecstatic to welcome a seasoned leader like Adam Dickerson, as their new CTO. With over 16 years of experience supporting the Federal Government, Adam brings the technical vision and strategy for Clutch Solutions to continually provide the best IT and business solutions for the Clutch customer base.

CEO Garrette Backie said on Tuesday that Clutch Solutions looks forward to its continuing growth by adding Adam to the Clutch family. And that adding a key member like Adam is crucial in, “keeping it Clutch.”

“I am excited to be part of such a revolutionary company said Dickerson, “I believe the best has yet to come.”

Adam’s role as CTO is to positively shape and grow the technical vision and strategy for Clutch Solutions as Clutch continues to provide the best IT and business solutions and to continue to drive transformational programs that include both on and off-premise cloud implementations, large end-user computing deployments and data center modernization programs that have positively shifted customer paradigms and modernized capabilities.

ITS Clutch

Clutch Solutions Contact Information:
Matt Brandenburg, CMO, matt.brandenburg@clutchsolutions.com

ABOUT CLUTCH SOLUTIONS

Clutch Solutions is a recognized Native Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and an authorized partner with technology leaders such as Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Cisco, VMWare, Nutanix, Lenovo, and over 1,000 other OEMs. Clutch offers solutions focused on IT modernization, performance-enhancing, and cyber security offerings, and related professional services bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility, and cloud solutions.

Matthew Brandenburg
Clutch Solutions, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Clutch Solutions Where the I T things Are

You just read:

Clutch Solutions Welcomes Adam Dickerson as Chief Technology Officer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.