Clutch Solutions Welcomes Adam Dickerson as Chief Technology Officer
Clutch Solutions welcomes seasoned tech leader Adam Dickerson to the Clutch team as the new Chief Technology Officer.MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions welcomes seasoned tech leader Adam Dickerson to the Clutch team as the new Chief Technology Officer.
Clutch Solutions is ecstatic to welcome a seasoned leader like Adam Dickerson, as their new CTO. With over 16 years of experience supporting the Federal Government, Adam brings the technical vision and strategy for Clutch Solutions to continually provide the best IT and business solutions for the Clutch customer base.
CEO Garrette Backie said on Tuesday that Clutch Solutions looks forward to its continuing growth by adding Adam to the Clutch family. And that adding a key member like Adam is crucial in, “keeping it Clutch.”
“I am excited to be part of such a revolutionary company said Dickerson, “I believe the best has yet to come.”
Adam’s role as CTO is to positively shape and grow the technical vision and strategy for Clutch Solutions as Clutch continues to provide the best IT and business solutions and to continue to drive transformational programs that include both on and off-premise cloud implementations, large end-user computing deployments and data center modernization programs that have positively shifted customer paradigms and modernized capabilities.
ABOUT CLUTCH SOLUTIONS
Clutch Solutions is a recognized Native Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and an authorized partner with technology leaders such as Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Cisco, VMWare, Nutanix, Lenovo, and over 1,000 other OEMs. Clutch offers solutions focused on IT modernization, performance-enhancing, and cyber security offerings, and related professional services bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility, and cloud solutions.
