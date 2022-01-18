Stage Access Announces Collaboration with Kelsey Grammer

Stage Access Logo

Mr. Grammer is featured presenter and interviewer for select major programs.

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stage Access is honored and excited to announce its collaboration with stage and screen legend Kelsey Grammer. Mr. Grammer serves as the featured presenter and host on the Stage Access platform for select major programs with a focus on Stage Access original programming and exclusives.

“Kelsey is one of the most respected performers of our time and is beloved by a key demographic of Stage Access viewers” notes Stage Access Founder and CEO Bruce H. Lipnick. “With Kelsey we are creating a welcoming environment and bringing a knowledgeable expert to our platform much in the way the late great Robert Osborne served at Turner Classic Movies.”

“It is the greatest honor to work with Kelsey who I have admired for literally as long as my memory serves” says COO, Tripp Hornick. “Kelsey has brought me and countless millions immeasurable joy over the course of his career. I didn’t know it was possible to be a bigger fan of his work after enjoying years of "Frasier" and his work on "The Simpsons" but when I saw him in the 2010 Broadway production of "La Cage aux Folles" I was proved wrong – his talent, including his remarkable singing voice, knows no bounds.”

Mr. Grammer will next introduce the platform premiere of the Stage Access Original Program "The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World", The 30th Anniversary Documentary on Thursday, January 20th at 7pm ET.



ABOUT STAGE ACCESS®

STAGE ACCESS® is the on-demand streaming platform for the performing arts featuring iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theatre with a rapidly growing catalog of original programming including "Yo-Yo Ma, Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens" and "The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World", The 30th Anniversary Documentary. During the past year, STAGE ACCESS® has delivered needed entertainment including exclusive programming such as "John Neumeier’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream", Anna Netrebko in the Vienna State Opera’s "Tosca", the celebrated "Lyrics and Lyricists" series, and the direct from the theater livestream of the Mark Morris Dance Group’s return to the stage in "Live From Brooklyn".



ABOUT KELSEY GRAMMER

Kelsey Grammer has excelled at the highest level in theatre, television and film as an actor, producer and director. Grammer has won six Emmys, three Golden Globes, a SAG Award, a Tony Award and has received an unparalleled 18 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations and 16 SAG nominations.

In 2010 Grammer earned his first Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, for his starring role in "La Cage aux Folles" on Broadway. In 2015 he starred in Broadway’s "Finding Neverland" and reprised the role the next year. In 2016 he also received his first Tony win as a producer for Best Revival of a Musical for "The Color Purple". Grammer made his London stage debut in 2017 in a revised version of the Broadway musical "Big Fish". 2018 saw Grammer on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in "Beauty and the Beast" voicing Lumière in a limited run of a live performance of Alan Menken’s music that accompanied a screening of the classic, animated Disney film. The same year he was seen in the L.A. Opera in a limited run of Leonard Bernstein’s operetta "Candide", in the dual role of Pangloss and Voltaire. In 2019 Grammer returned to London’s West End in "Man of La Mancha" in the beloved role of Don Quixote.

An initial role as Dr. Frasier Crane on "Cheers" developed into the cornerstone of the Juilliard-trained actor’s career. Grammer played the celebrated character in three different television series over a span of 20 years and will soon reprise the role. Grammer’s film acting career has included many beloved film franchises including "X-Men", "The Expendables" and "Transformers" film series, and beloved cult classics alike.

Accomplished also as a voice-over artist, Grammer has played the iconic character Sideshow Bob on "The Simpsons" since 1990, for which he won an Emmy in 2006. He has lent his voice to iconic roles in feature films "Toy Story 2" and "Anastasia", and won an Emmy Award as the character Blinky for Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix animated series and film finale "Trollhunters".

Grammer created Grammnet NH Productions nearly 30 years ago, which has produced such hit television shows as the Emmy-winning "Medium", for NBC, and "The Game", "Girlfriends", for CW, the highly acclaimed series "Boss" for Starz, "You’re Not a Monster" for IMDB, and two seasons of "Light as a Feather" for Hulu, the second season of which received 6 Daytime Emmy Award nominations.



STAGE ACCESS® is currently available in the United States and Canada on the web at www.stageaccess.com, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku and features a seven-day free trial for both monthly and annual subscriptions across all platforms.

Follow STAGE ACCESS®

Facebook: @stageaccess

Instagram: @stageaccessmedia

Twitter: @stageaccesstv

LinkedIn: @stageaccess

###