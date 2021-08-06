Stage Access Announces North American Streaming Premiere of John Neumeier's "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

Copyright Kiran West

Debuting On Demand Sunday, August 8th at 6pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choreographer John Neumeier created his version of Sommernachtstraum in 1977 and the piece has been a steady part of the Hamburg Ballet's repertory ever since.

This 2021 production features Neumeier’s unique, thoughtful, and virtuosic approach to developing drama. Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy's score reflects the world of the mortals, while Györgi Ligeti's siren-esque organ pieces bring to mind the fairy kingdom depicted in Shakespeare's play.

"And sleep, that sometimes shuts up sorrow's eye, Steal me awhile from mine own company." - A Midsummer Night's Dream, Act III, Scene 2

