Stage Access Announces Addition To Its Streaming Platform Performances Of The Royal Concertgebouworkest

Stage Access

A Streaming Debut Every Thursday Evening For 27 Weeks Beginning August 19th At 7PM ET

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Times writes “The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra is regularly called one of the very best — sometimes the best — in the world. Its international tours tend to be akin to victory laps: a collaborative ensemble showing off a warm, rich sound, with singing strings and gleaming brass.” (February 14, 2019)

Founded in 1888, the Royal Concertgebouworkest has time and time again been lauded for its unique sound: the string section has been called ‘velvety’, the sound of the brass ‘golden’, the timbre of the woodwinds ‘distinctly personal’, and the percussion have an international reputation.

The exceptional acoustics of the Orchestra’s home in the Main Hall of The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam plays an important role in its unique sound.

Beginning on Thursday, August 19th at 7pm ET, Stage Access will debut a performance each Thursday evening for the next twenty-seven weeks starting with the 2020 Christmas Matinee conducted by Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä.

ABOUT STAGE ACCESS®

STAGE ACCESS® is the on-demand streaming platform featuring iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theatre with a growing list of performing arts original content including Yo-Yo Ma, Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World, The 30th Anniversary Documentary. Currently available in North America on the web at www.stageaccess.com, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku, STAGE ACCESS® was founded by Bruce H. Lipnick with the mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations. Tripp Hornick leads operations.

FOLLOW STAGE ACCESS®

Facebook: @stageaccess

Instagram: @stageaccessmedia



###

