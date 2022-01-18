Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Adds Exec to Drive Analytical Testing Services in Cannabis and PFAS Segments

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Sue Milo, Business Development Executive.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Sue Milo, Business Development Executive. Ms. Milo has held positions as Healthcare Account Manager, Business Development Manager, Commercial Business Manager, and Independent Consultant for companies such as Medplast, National Molding Medical Products Division, Anspec, and Virotek.

Sue has extensive healthcare market knowledge including life sciences, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Sue will be instrumental in the following sectors:

• Cannabis Consulting – working with investment groups, cannabis companies, other stakeholders looking to set up cannabis analytical labs where ABS will provide the technology stack, method development/validation, laboratory design, and operational flow consulting.

• PFAS Testing – setting up new customer labs where ABS provides the technology stack, EPA method validation, or sending to ABS Labs’ credentialed laboratory in Texas.

• Strategic Diagnostic System Service Contracts – both Screening and Confirmation – serving Pharma, CROs, Reference Laboratories, and Diagnostic Companies.

Sue was quoted as stating: “Many companies profess a strategy without a vision, a strategy without investment, a strategy without a clear implementation process. ABS is different, a true leader in the essential innovation required in laboratories today. ABS’ agility in responding to new market opportunities in Pharma, screening, and analytical testing for Cannabis and PFAS is second to none. I am elated to join this vibrant team.”

Joe Coffey, ABS Chief Commercial Officer states: “Sue is a great addition to our deeply experienced and knowledgeable commercial team. Her focus on specific markets will ensure ABS is successful in meeting our customer expectations in these important emerging markets.”

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.