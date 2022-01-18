Colorado’s USL League Two Franchise Rebrands
We have some very big plans for the future of this franchise”ARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2017, Rush Pro Development was formed to create better opportunities for Rush’s elite soccer players to play at the highest levels. Effective today, Rush Pro Development has rebranded to Flatirons Rush Pro Development. The goal of the rebrand, is to unite the youth club, the USL Youth Academy and the USL League Two all under one umbrella with the same leadership team. The organization is dedicated to creating an unrivaled soccer experience for its players and coaches. Flatirons Rush is striving to do whatever is possible to aid these players in accomplishing their goals and in living out their dreams of playing professional soccer.
The Arvada, CO based soccer club is starting competition in the United Soccer League’s (USL) Academy League in 2022. This is the United Soccer League's elite youth platform offered to its member clubs in the Championship League One and League Two. As such, the clubs can now develop a more clearly defined path for top youth prospects in the area to reach the professional level and sign directly with the first team. This is the first time the USL Academy League platform has been offered in the state of Colorado. The league continues to grow and has been successful in launching in areas that have otherwise not been able to offer players a professional pathway. This model presents the members of Flatirons Rush a complete pathway from toddler age to Pro soccer. It is about developing community and players in that community.
We have some very big plans for the future of this franchise and aspirations to bring men’s and women’s professional soccer to this part of Colorado said President of Flatirons Rush Joe Webb. “I was born and raised in this city so as soon as I heard the possibility of this project, I was all in.”
Flatirons Rush looks forward to the upcoming year, the 2022 season, and continuing to build strong youth programs in the local neighborhoods. USL League Two regular season takes place during the summer from early May to mid-July. Each team plays a 14-match schedule against their respective divisional opponents, seven at home and seven away.
