Disposable Face Mask Market (USD 19.5 Billion by 2031) Growth Forecast at 59.5% CAGR During 2021 to 2031

Disposable Face Mask Market to surpass USD 19.5 Billion by 2030 from USD 9.18 billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 59.5%, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2018 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 19.5 Billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 59.5% between 2020 to 2030. Demand for disposable face masks has been motivated by the widespread effect of the latest coronavirus in the U.S. In addition, the growth of the market will be tremendously aided by growing government spending coupled with ease in the documentation related to the manufacture of face masks with immediate effect. In addition, in order to increase domestic production and delivery of PPEs, the implementation of the Defense Production Act is projected to further increase market growth over the coming months. In addition, a large number of independent fashion designers and renowned apparel manufacturers have concentrated on the concept of manufacturing face masks for both medical and consumer-grade products with the guidance of healthcare companies, in line with the ongoing demand for stylish and trendy products in the region.

“This is attributed to rising levels of pollution, rapid industrialization, and a greater understanding of health safety. In addition, with the unprecedented spread of coronavirus encouraging the use of disposable face masks, the growing number of surgeries conducted on a daily basis worldwide” said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Key Players

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M

• Kimberly Clark Worldwide

• SAS Safety Corp

• Gerson

• KOWA

• Uvex

• Moldex

The rising level of pollution around the globe would thus cause the demand for disposable faces. In addition, increasing airborne diseases, increasing use of masks for staff use, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections would also provide a lucrative opportunity for disposable face masks. As is the case in many countries across the world, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, state and local authorities in the country have previously implemented emergency orders to restrict large meetings, shut down non-essential businesses, and encourage the use of items such as face masks, hand wash, and hand sanitizer. Several states are actively working to evaluate the best escape strategies for the lockout. Such advances, along with customer worries about the risk of similar outbreaks in the future, are expected to dramatically boost demand for disposable face masks in the months and years ahead.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by technology as Trace and Track, Tamper-evident, Covert, Overt, and Forensic Markers; the market is segmented by Application into Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Clothing & Apparels and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market Segments:

By Product:

• Protective

• Dust

• Non-woven

By Application:

• Industrial

• Personal

By Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

