CoreStack Joins AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, Helps Customers Scale with Cloud Best Practices
CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Partner Program
We are delighted that CoreStack has integrated with the AWS Well-Architected Tool to help customers review their workloads to identify and remediate high-risk issues”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, an AWS Well-Architected Partner, helps enterprises unleash the power of the cloud with cloud governance best practices
— Dean Dierickx, Senior Manager, Tech Business Development, AWS
CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Partner Program. The program will enable CoreStack to conduct AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews for its enterprise customers and allow them to rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale.
The cloud offers great possibilities for enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey to deliver market-relevant products and services, improve revenue opportunities and increase customer insights quickly and efficiently. The ease of use of various cloud resources has resulted in great agility. At the same time, it has fueled the need to effectively govern their cloud resources to ensure adherences to corporate guidelines, budgets, and overall security. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation.
"We are excited to join the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program. Through integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool, our solution can automatically discover issues based on AWS Well-Architected best practices," said Parul Chheda, VP – Strategic Alliances at CoreStack. “Our expertise in cloud governance best practices is a good fit for the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, which allows us to extend our integrated and continuous cloud governance across FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps to our joint customer base.”
The CoreStack cloud governance solution has been validated through the AWS Competency Program, and it is integrated with the AWS Well-Architected Tool. The AWS Well-Architected Tool helps in reviewing the state of enterprise workloads and compares them to the latest AWS Well-Architected best practices. The tool is based on the AWS Well-Architected Framework, developed to help cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient application infrastructure.
The CoreStack platform utilizes deep artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology to offer customers cloud governance across Operations, Security, Compliance, and Access and Resource—called OSCAR. These work in tandem with the pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework to provide security, compliance, optimized costs, improved operational efficiency, and faster time to market with added flexibility.
“The AWS Well-Architected Framework provides a consistent mechanism for customers and partners to evaluate architectures, and guidance to help implement designs that scale with application needs over time,” said Dean Dierickx, Senior Manager, Tech Business Development, AWS Well-Architected Partner Program at AWS. “We are delighted that CoreStack has integrated with the AWS Well-Architected Tool to help customers review their workloads to identify and remediate high-risk issues.”
Examity, a satisfied CoreStack customer, uses AWS for their online proctoring solutions and endorses CoreStack's innovative solutions and customer-centric focus.
“Examity’s relentless focus on striving to deliver unparalleled value to our customer experience powered by innovation keeps us in an ongoing journey of continuous positive transformation. As we were migrating to AWS, we were looking for an equally innovative and customer-centric technology partner to solve the challenges of security and scale. CoreStack’s AI-powered continuous and autonomous cloud governance was just that perfect solution in our digital transformation journey,” said Shailu Tipparaju, Chief Technology Officer of Examity.
More information about CoreStack can be found at www.corestack.io.
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA and PCI-DSS. To date, CoreStack has helped enterprises govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. The company is backed by some of the world's leading global venture investors and strategic advisors including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro For more information, visit www.corestack.io
