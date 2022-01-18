Size & Share of Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2021-2030 And Anticipated To Reach USD 77.7 Billion By 2030

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market to surpass USD 77.7 billion by 2031 from USD 14.20 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 18.49% in the coming years, i.e. 2021-31

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 77.7 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 18.49% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, The increasing geriatric population and the growing need to enlarge healthcare access, cost advantages of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, benefits of RPM to decrease the burden on medical resources, improvements in telecommunications, rising occurrences of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in telehealth and RPM are the major aspects driving the growth of this market.

“The growth of this population sector will surge the demand for healthcare and long-run care services and greatly increase the burden on governments and administrations and health systems. This will prove favorable to the market for remote patient monitoring. Remote patient monitoring can improve the overall reach of and access healthcare while dipping unnecessary visits, hospital admissions & readmissions, and the time and costs involved in traveling to meet healthcare professionals”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring: Key Players

• BioTelemetry Inc. (US)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Cerner Corporation (US)

• Siemens Healthineers AG Germany

• OMRON Healthcare (Japan)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• Resideo Life Care Solutions (US)

• Vivify Health, Inc. (US)

• ALTEN Calsoft Labs (France)

• Preventice Solutions (US)

• Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel)

• Other Prominent Players

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a device to permit monitoring of patients outside of conservative clinical settings, like within the home or during a remote area, which can surge access to worry and reduce health care delivery charges. RPM includes the constant remote care of patients by their physicians, often to trace physical symptoms, chronic circumstances, or post-hospitalization rehab.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The global Remote Patient Monitoring market is segmented by Product into Vital Sign Monitors, Specialized Monitors; By End Users into Providers, Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Patients. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Remote Patient Monitoring Segments:

By Product

• Vital Sign Monitors

• Specialized Monitors

By End User

• Providers

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Care

