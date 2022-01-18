Melt Blown Nonwovens Market projected to exceed USD 21.76 billion by 2030: Fatpos Global

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market to surpass USD 21.76 billion by 2030 from USD 8.62 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.68% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 21.76 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 9.68 % between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to increasing utilization of Melt-Blown Nonwoven in hygiene products, medical devices, household appliances textile goods, and insulating products. Furthermore, the demand for better performing and new products is estimated to boost the market in the coming years.

“Rapidly developing medical infrastructure and rising surgical procedures are expected to drive the market in the coming years. There is a significant demand for melt-blown nonwovens for face masks and apparel including surgical gowns, disposable drapes, and sterilization wraps in medical sector. The medical nonwoven products provide protection as they act as a barrier and forms an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. Additionally, due to Global pandemic, there is a surge in the demand for melt-blown nonwovens across medical applications.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market: Key Players

• Dun & Low

• Kimberly-Clarke

• Mogul

• Dow Chemical

• DuPont

• Irema Ireland

• Atex, PFNonwovens

• Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens

• Toray

• Xiamen Xiyao Trading Co., Ltd.

• Freudenberg Performance Materials

• Oerlikon

• Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric.

• Other Prominent Players

Nonwoven is a novel, innovative, and engineered fabric manufactured from fibers by using a melt-blown spinning process. Melt blown is a traditional fabrication procedure that includes the extrusion of thermoplastic fiber-forming polymers via small nozzles surrounded by high-speed blowing gas. Melt-blown nonwovens are small diameter fibers which provide exceptional filtration properties, absorption capacity, and thermal insulation. Melt-blown nonwovens are utilized to make products which are used in automotive, agricultural, personal hygiene, medical products, construction, roofing, and carpeting.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global Melt-Blown Nonwovens market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by raw material into Polypropylene, Polyester, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Polyamides, and Polycarbonate. By product, the market is bifurcated into Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens and Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens. By application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Medical, Environmental, Electronics, personal hygiene, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Segments:

By Raw Material

• Polypropylene,

• Polyester,

• Polystyrene,

• Polyurethane,

• Polyamides

• Polycarbonate

By Product

• Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens

• Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens

By Application

• Automotive,

• Medical,

• Environmental,

• Electronics,

• Personal Hygiene

• Others

