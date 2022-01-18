Vantage recognised for rebrand in Transform Awards
The global multi-asset broker was recognised for its global rebrand at the only awards programme for excellence and innovation in brand development in APAC.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage, the global multi-asset broker, has been recognised for its recent global rebrand at the Transform Awards Asia 2021.
Organized by Transform Magazine, Transform Awards Asia is the only awards programme recognising excellence and rewarding innovation in brand development in the APAC region since 2014.
Vantage has been a well-established business in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for years but has recently been expanding both in terms of regions and client numbers. To better reflect the growing sophistication and maturity of its business, Vantage decided it needed to create the brand platform to match.
Traders have increasingly high expectations in terms of the user journey and interface. Recognising this, Vantage began working on a holistic rebrand. The company invested in a full redesign of its client interface, making all customer journeys smoother and introducing a new look which filtered across a new website and app.
The project led to two accolades at the Transform Awards Asia, which celebrate the power of transformative branding, including a Silver in “Best brand development project to reflect changed mission, values or positioning” and Highly Commended in the “Best visual identity from the financial services sector”.
Yen Sim, Director of Global Branding & Communications at Vantage, says, “These are exciting times for us. Our rebranding exercise has been in the works for some time, and it has been the cornerstone of all the upgrades we made to our services. We understood our clients' need for the best possible experience, and it became clear a new user interface was critical to do so. Our new direction is also a closer representation of the modern and dynamic company that we are, which better appeals to a younger and savvier clientele.”
Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage says, “The recognition we received at the Transform Awards affirms our conviction that Vantage’s rebrand was the boost we needed to cement our position and business proposition in the market. That said, this is but a small - albeit vital - part of the evolution of Vantage. Moving forward, as we build on growth opportunities in retail trading, we will also be working to give back to the communities where we operate and look forward to seeing the fruits of our effort there as well.”
About Vantage
Created in 2009, Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker that empowers people to build their own success and seize the best market opportunities.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Vantage has built a reputation across APAC for delivering a higher standard of trading for clients of all sizes. Now, with over 1000 staff, 30 offices and an average trading volume of $200bn (US) per month, an ambitious global growth strategy will deliver a higher standard of trading to all markets, particularly those that are traditionally underserved, with less developed financial services.
Customer trust is paramount, and Vantage takes a robust approach to compliance in all the markets they operate. Clients have access to one of the most powerful and nimble platforms, allowing them to trade as efficiently and smoothly as possible across CFDs on Forex, indices, shares, and commodities.
Vantage is more than just a platform. It’s a human-centric service and community that seamlessly connects customers to the right tools, resources, and support at all levels – both professional and retail – to ensure trading is both simple and fast.
