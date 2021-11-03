Submit Release
Vantage FX offers free Tesla stock to global customers

This is the first time the Sydney-headquartered multi-asset brokerage is running a giveaway on this scale.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney, 3 November 2021: Today, Vantage FX, the global multi-asset broker, announces a new promotion to credit new international clients with US$50 worth of Tesla stock for free.

New customers to Vantage FX will be able to claim their Tesla stock simply by opening a live RAW ECN account and making a deposit through the Vantage FX mobile app. Existing Vantage FX customers who have yet to experience trading on the mobile app will also be eligible.

This is the first time Vantage FX is running a giveaway of this form and scale. Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage FX, said: “We’ve been accelerating our marketing effort in both developed and emerging markets, and this promotion will provide additional impetus to introduce new and aspiring traders to our enhanced mobile app.”

Despallieres explains that Tesla – as a dynamic, innovative and industry-leading company – shares the same values and personality as Vantage FX, making the electric vehicle maker the ideal choice for the inaugural giveaway. The promotion also aims to create greater awareness among new users, while exciting the rest of the trading community, as Vantage FX continues its international expansion in new markets.

The offer is expected to run until the end of 2021 and is available across a range of markets including European countries, SEA regions, MENA regions and so on. It is not available to customers registered under certain regulations e.g. ASIC and FCA.

“We’re anticipating more than 5,000 new sign ups every month from our promotion, and we are confident that our powerful and intuitive trading app, coupled with our ultra-smooth execution speeds, will keep investors coming back to trade,” adds Despallieres.

“This may be the first time Vantage FX is running a global promotion on such a massive scale, and it will certainly not be the last.”

About Vantage FX

Vantage FX was founded in 2009 by a highly specialised team with backgrounds in Finance, FOREX and Technology. Created to help clients pursue their financial goals, we proudly offer transparent access to the FOREX market, powerful trading platforms (MT4 and MT5), exceptional execution speed, and award-winning customer service.

Given our strong background, we have always been able to offer superior access to global FOREX markets, which is why professional and retail traders are able to notice the remarkable difference between Vantage FX and other brokers.

We continually strive to evolve our offering to ensure that we deliver a service that is far superior to anything else on the market. Smart traders make smart decisions, so become a Vantage FX client today and experience the difference.

Tony Au
Vantage FX
gbc@vantagefx.com

