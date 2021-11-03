Vantage FX to sponsor Finance Magnates London Summit
We’ve built a strong relationship with Finance Magnates, the top publication for our clients, and sponsoring their event was the obvious choice. We are excited to play a more active role this year.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage FX, the international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it will be one of the sponsors at the Finance Magnates’ London Summit, the largest Capital Markets, Trading, and Investing oriented conference in Europe, taking place on the 16th and 17th November 2021.
For its third consecutive year, the event in London will bring together speakers from leading firms across the financial community. Participants include brokers, the institutional buy side, fintech companies and cryptocurrency businesses who will meet to analyse and discuss the latest developments and trends in the market.
This is the first time that Vantage FX will be a sponsor at this event, marking its growing presence in the international brokerage industry.
As a reliable and reputable brokerage, Vantage FX is committed to sharing its knowledge and expertise at the roundtable session "New Chapter? The City’s Post-Brexit Future as a Financial Hub" on the second day of the summit.
David Shayer, Vantage FX UK CEO, will be joined by panellists Barnabas Reynolds (Shearman & Sterling) and Gregory Armon Jones (AJ Partners) to discuss how Brexit has affected jobs and wages in finance, key ideas of the government vision and its impact and whether London still has a compelling value proposition for FinTechs.
Shayer said, “Amid the general uncertainty brought upon by Brexit, we’re stepping out onto the world stage, expanding our operations from primarily Australasia to new markets, including Europe, the MENA regions and the UK. It is vital we engage with the financial community in these regions and contribute our unique and diverse perspective to the conversation. As one of the top publications serving our clients, we’ve built a strong relationship with the team at Finance Magnates and sponsoring their event was the obvious choice. We are excited to be playing a more active role this year.”
