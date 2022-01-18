Jennifer Urezzio and Hayley Lisa Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Jennifer Urezzio, founder of Soul Language Hayley Lisa, The Divorce Coach For Men

Jennifer Urezzio, founder of Soul Language. Hayley Lisa, The Divorce Coach For Men.

When we operate from humanity’s weaknesses (fear, lack, greed) then any idea will create misalignments and unintended consequences.” — Jennifer Urezzio, founder of Soul Language

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Expanding the reach of your company to reach new clients doesn't have to be complicated, doesn't have to entail learning the latest technologies but instead, taking advantage of those who focus on it specifically. Fotis Georgiadis can not only expand your marketing footprint but strengthen your brand, your image, while doing so. Reach out to him at the below contact options to get started right away. Below are two recent client interview excerpts:

-

Jennifer Urezzio, founder of Soul Language

What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?

To get this information out more, I require individuals who want to understand their Soul and the Soul of a business, and who also want to teach others.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t Try To Convert The Unconvertable. I remember that I was reaching out to “gurus” to support them going deeper in their connection. Each one felt that they had everything they need, yet I was able to tell on an energetic level that they were fooling themselves. It was only when I started talking to people who understood there was so much more to discover that Soul Language took off.

Receive More Than You Give. When you want to transform the world it takes a lot of individuals to support that cause. I’m a big giver, but so often we can give until it hurts. If you know that you can give freely and receive freely, it’s easier to create a movement. I remember once I was talking to someone and recommending a bunch of people that she could work with…she finally got frustrated with me and said, “I want to work with you” — I missed all the cues on that.

Boundaries Bring Joy. I can’t take credit for that saying. It’s from Dr. Heather Clark, but it is so true. I remember when I first started the business, I would say yes to everything and anything. I found myself crying at my desk at night because I was “doing” all these things that weren’t in the best interest of me or the business.

There’s a Big Difference Between Not Resonating and Resistance. I’m in the coaching industry and so often coaches will tell individuals they are in resistance because they are saying no to something, but it often really is that person or thing doesn’t resonate with them. I worked with a podcasting network representative and remember getting off the phone in tears because she was berating me, telling me I wasn’t living up to my potential because I didn’t want to do what she was suggesting. What she was asking me to do didn’t resonate with me and she was trying to manipulate me into doing what she wanted by telling me I was in resistance.

Just Because Someone Is Highly Intuitive Doesn’t Mean They Are Conscious. My first intuitive mentor once yelled at me because during class she asked me what we all had in common, and I said we all share lack. She got angry and told me I was flat out wrong. If she was evolving her consciousness rather than just expressing her intuitiveness, I believe she would have handled that situation differently. That wasn’t the first or last unconsciousness action on her part and it took me a while to understand and let go of her as a mentor.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Hayley Lisa, The Divorce Coach For Men

If you had a close friend come to you for advice after a divorce, what are 5 things you would advise in order to survive and thrive after the divorce? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Five things I would advise, would be:

Move forward, take accountability for your part in the divorce. Often, people will say they were blindsided and had no part in the undoing of the marriage. There is always something, even if it’s small, that we have played. Find it and own it, this in turn will help you move forward and not stay stuck in your divorce story.

Keep your emotional support team strong. Whether it is your family, friends, coach, or therapist make sure you lean on them when you need to. Your divorce may be finalized, but you will still need to have people there for you for support. I’ve worked with clients sometimes for a year after their divorce, it’s what keeps them focused and strong as they navigate through their new life.

Make a new “bucket list” for you next chapter. Whether it’s a new hobby, make new friendships, start a new business whatever it is you think will keep you focused on the positive and work towards your new new normal.

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

