Dr Kellye Schab and Mary Patton interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Dr Kellye Schab, Functional Medicine Specialist™, owner of Balanced Wellness LLC, Doctor of Pharmacy Mary Patton, Founder of Mary Patton Design Candice Georgiadis

Dr Kellye Schab, Functional Medicine Specialist™, owner of Balanced Wellness LLC, Doctor of Pharmacy. Mary Patton, Founder of Mary Patton Design

A big career change at any point in life can be very scary, it’s best not to over think it and go for it.” — Mary Patton, Founder of Mary Patton Design

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Expanding ones marketing reach across multiple avenues while building your brand and image is a major key to success. It sounds simple, and everyone should already be doing this... but they aren't. It gets put on the back burned. Light it on fire with Candice Georgiadis' help, reach out to her at the below contact options.

-

Dr Kellye Schab, Functional Medicine Specialist™, owner of Balanced Wellness LLC, Doctor of Pharmacy

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am a huge advocate for both partners in a relationship to understand what struggles the other may be experiencing. For this reason, I often encourage the partner to hear what measurable results are out of range to support the journey towards health. But not all relationships work that way!

One couple stands out in my mind that I worked with years ago. In retrospect, the husband may have thought he was helping his wife get over an aging obstacle that was affecting their marriage.

I reviewed her hormone results to both of them, explained the reasoning, and suggested lifestyle modifications, stress relief, and submitted prescription recommendations to her physician.

She was silent. He answered all of my questions, thanked me for my time, and they went on their way. The eeriness of that moment still haunts me.

If I had been more mature and able to read the room better, I would have insisted on having some alone time with her. My heart tells me that their relationship required more than labs and a symptom questionnaire for evaluation. She needed a safe place to talk, or encouragement to find that safe place.

What I learned is that it takes more than lab work and a scale of 1–10 to truly understand a person. Emotional connection, safety, mental clarity, and resources are essential for the whole picture. Again, functional medicine takes all of these aspects into account!

Let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Years ago, I decided that I had to find a way to help women learn that there is a better way to grow up hormonally sound. They also needed to know that menopause doesn’t have to be a sentence that ends with a period!

I am fortunate to have a career that has me surrounded with knowledge, evidence, and clients to learn from but I needed a platform to share this information. I dabbled in a Facebook page and developed a website in hopes of blogging about the conversation. Unfortunately, I needed more guidance to reach a bigger audience and a plan to do that.

Upon becoming a Certified Functional Medicine Specialist™, I finally have the platform to share my voice. By regularly sharing knowledge bombs, allowing my audience to know and trust me, creating programs, and developing webinars, I will better be able to reach those women out there that didn’t even know they needed me. I feel that as humans, we can complicate situations and make them confusing but I am here to make the journey simpler so that we can all grow up feeling healthy, vibrant, and sexy.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Mary Patton, Founder of Mary Patton Design

What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Declutter. Don’t think about it — throw it away or donate it. Having a bunch of stuff you do not need weighs you down spiritually and emotionally.

2. Add plants. I formerly was not a plant person, but being the cliche that I am, got very into plants at the start of the pandemic. I encourage all of my clients to have at least one in every room. They purify the air, bring nature in, watering and caring for them is not a chore, but very enjoyable.

3. If something brings up a bad memory, get rid of it. This may only be a me problem, but I assign memories to objects and clothing. If it is something that reminds me of something negative, I get rid of it. This is a form of decluttering but can apply to larger items.

4. Sage. I sage my house every day with my daughter. It’s a fun ritual and even if it doesn’t actually do anything, it makes the house smell nice.

5. Candles and lamps. I hate overhead lighting. At night, I have a ritual where I turn on all the lamps and light candles for ambient lighting. I stick with one type of scented candle at a time — right now my house has Boy Smells Ash everywhere — it’s delightful!

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis