IFTM Launches New Postgraduate Programmes in Smart Technologies in New Academic Year

MACAU, January 18 - IFTM has been striving to respond to the industry's demand for high-end talents and provide its graduates with a more comprehensive career plan. To achieve this, in addition to the existing degree programmes, IFTM plans to launch the new Postgraduate Diploma and Master of Science in Smart Technologies in Hospitality and Tourism in the academic year 2022/2023.

IFTM offers 6 Postgraduate Diploma Programmes (PgD) in the academic year 2022/2023: "International Hospitality and Tourism Management", "Tourism Management", "Hospitality Management", "International Gastronomy Management", "International Food and Beverage Management" and “Smart Technologies in Hospitality and Tourism”; 6 Master’s Degree Programmes (MSc), "Hospitality and Tourism Management", "International Tourism Management", "International Hospitality Management", "International Gastronomy Management", "International Food and Beverage Management" and “Smart Technologies in Hospitality and Tourism”; and a Doctoral Degree (PhD) in “Hospitality and Tourism Management”.

Most of the programmes are designed by modules and students can choose their preferred modules to obtain the corresponding certificates. For example, students who choose the Tourism module and the Internationalisation module, together with the Management core module and the thesis, will be able to obtain a Master's Degree in International Tourism Management. Students can also go for the PgD track if they would like to enroll in fewer modules and not completing the thesis at the moment. Moreover, to enhance flexibility and also allow for a more personalised study journey, students can choose to take up to 9 credits of courses from other postgraduate programmes recognised by IFTM.

IFTM is internationally recognised for its quality of tourism education. In the QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2021, IFTM ranked 1st in Macao, 4th in Asia and 30th in the world for "Hospitality and Leisure Management". Whereas, for the subject "Hospitality and Tourism Management" in the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2021, the Institute ranked in the top 50 globally. In 2017, IFTM became the first tertiary institution in the world to pass the International Quality Review (IQR) by the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). In 2000, IFTM was also the first educational institution to receive the United Nations World Tourism Organization UNWTO TedQual accreditation. To date, the Institute has the most number of accredited bachelor's degree programmes under this system worldwide.

Scholarships are available for postgraduate programmes. Admissions to the postgraduate diploma and master's degree programmes for the academic year 2022/2023 are open until 31/05/2021, and admissions to doctoral degree programme are open throughout the year. Please visit the IFTM Admissions website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission or scan the QR code for admission details.