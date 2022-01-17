More Islanders join provincial boards 

CANADA, January 17 - As 2021 came to a close, Islanders continued to contribute to their communities by participating in provincial government boards through Engage PEI.

In November and December, 15 people were appointed or reappointed to seven agencies, boards and commissions.

“Islanders continue to devote their time, skills and expertise to making our Island a better place. Part of what makes our province so great is that as Islanders we face challenges together to continue moving our Island forward. The work done by these dedicated members and groups is invaluable to our province.” - Premier Dennis King

Engage PEI is accepting applications to various boards including members for the Poverty Elimination Council. Learn more about Engage PEI and apply for upcoming vacancies on one of more than 70 government agencies, boards and commissions.

Here are the 15 people appointed or reappointed to seven agencies, boards and commissions for November and December 2021.

Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island Jessie Frost-Wicks, Charlottetown

Finance PEI Board of Directors Brian K. Annear, Montague (reappointment) Harold W. Publicover, Georgetown (reappointment) Ricky Sanderson, Cornwall (reappointment)

Canadian Free Trade Agreement Compliance and Appellate Panel Rosters Jonathan Coady, Q.C., Charlottetown

Early Learning and Child Care Appeal Board Brittany Young, Charlottetown Erin Reid Terrio, Charlottetown (reappointment)

Provincial Apprenticeship Board Cody Flood, Malpeque Chloe MacKinnon, Mount Stewart

Seniors’ Secretariat Isabelle Christian, Stratford (reappointment) Audrey Morris, Charlottetown (reappointment) Anne MacEwan, Charlottetown Roseanne Sark, Summerside Almeda Thibodeau, O’Leary

Social Assistance Appeal Board Jacinta Campbell, Charlottetown