PARTNERIZE ANNOUNCES KEY PERFORMANCE MILESTONES FOR 2021
Strong revenue performance and key leadership hires signal continuation of accelerated growth entering 2022
2021 was a very strong growth year for both sides of our marketplace, a direct result of our continued commitment to lead the category with innovation, integrity and transparency.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerize, the leader in partnership automation for brands and partners, today announced the company's 2021 performance milestones, including 28% YoY client revenue growth and a steady clip of new business. This performance demonstrates successful execution of the company’s strategic plan, following two acquisitions, and continued market validation as a category-defining force and authority in expanding the value of partnerships through software automation and flexible service models. Additionally, Van Chappell has been named General Manager of BrandVerity, and Brent Fraser joins as the Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Key Accounts.These two leadership appointments reinforce the company’s commitment to further diversify and service the partner ecosystem while championing brand safety across the category.
Chappell is responsible for BrandVerity’s growth and overall market execution, and has been integral to realizing the strategic vision to mandate brand safety across the partnership category. This new appointment for Chappell follows the launch of the BrandVerity freemium solution, which provides marketers free access to search monitoring across all affiliate networks and platforms.
Globally, Fraser will focus not only on securing new partnerships but also on improving yield management for existing partners, providing them with the capabilities necessary to improve site monetization without sacrificing user experience due to increased ad loads and poor relevancy. As part of the company’s operating strategy, Partnerize supplies marketers with a rich, diversified partner mix, enabling broad audience reach, alleviating overreliance, and minimizing unnecessary risk. The need for partner diversification is evident with content commerce partners working with Partnerize, who have realized the strongest YoY growth of all partner types in 2021 in both share of revenue and share of traffic, at 13% and 14% respectively.
“2021 was a very strong growth year for both sides of our marketplace, a direct result of our continued commitment to lead the category with innovation, integrity and transparency,” said Partnerize CEO, Matt Gilbert. “Performance metrics confirm that this approach is aligned with the needs of our brands and partners – and our ability to continue to attract and retain leaders like Brent and Van bodes well for the continued growth of the business as we move into 2022.”
The year signaled a categorical shift among marketers with affiliate programs. Of the new clients Partnerize signed, 30% were migrations from legacy affiliate networks, confirming that brands understand the need to invest in their partnership programs, but do not have to sacrifice innovation in favor of managed service resources.
Other key 2021 performance highlights include:
- 28% YoY client revenue growth
- 16% YoY conversion growth
- Over 300 new clients signed
- 21% YoY increase in partner sign ups
- 28% YoY partner commissions increase
- 21% lift in new business for BrandVerity, a record setting increase
- 90 new product features launched
- Shortlisted for 11 industry awards, securing 5 wins across the International Performance Marketing Awards, The Drum Awards for Digital Industries and the - -- Performance Marketing World Awards.
- Over 90 new employees hired across 4 continents and 16 departments
About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
