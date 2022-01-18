Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Launches Video Game Subsidiary AND Gives Timeline For The Project with A-List Actress

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is pleased to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, VE Gaming. The new video game business will focus on creating, developing, and selling video games across different platforms.

Ranging from traditional video games playable on PC, iOS, Android, Playstation and other gaming platforms to the high-growth & emerging blockchain gaming boom, VE Gaming is estimated to be one of the top income-producing businesses for Valiant Eagle. In addition, VE Gaming plans to develop games based on Valiant Eagle's NFT collections.

To kick off its video gaming venture, VE Gaming’s first game will be a street basketball game that will rival NBA 2K21, the popular basketball video game franchise that has sold over 111 million copies (as of May 2021) since its launch in 1999.

We've included initial looks at a sample characters and a structure in the upcoming street basketball game.

In addition to the street basketball game, VE Gaming will explore the gamification of Valiant Eagle's movie collection, which features notable titles such as "Fists of Fury" and "Swamp Thing”.

According to WePC.com, the global video game industry is estimated to be worth $178.73 billion, as of the end of 2021. This represents a growth of 14.4% from just 2020. The gaming market research firm estimates that the video gaming industry will be worth $268 billion by 2025.

Blockchain gaming is set to be potentially even bigger in terms of annual growth. According to Statista, 44% of gamers have either purchased or traded game items and features using blockchain technology.

"VE Gaming is an exciting concept for Valiant Eagle, as we aim to gain exposure from the high-growth gaming industry, both from a traditional and blockchain gaming standpoint. The new subsidiary has an office and team of developers that are set up and beginning the early stages of our upcoming basketball game," said Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

On another note, pursuant to a tweet in November (“Dear Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Stakeholders,

Providence Films, has signed ANOTHER major deal with the aforementioned top-tiered Hollywood Producer. The project focuses on the fascinating life of an American socialite, novelist and painter and will star an A-list actress.”), Valiant Eagle will be announcing this A-list actress this month in conjunction with additional details on the aforementioned amazing project. We now have full permission.

We look forward to providing additional details and updates as they become available.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and the government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

