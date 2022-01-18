ARC Advisory Group Postpones Industry Forum 2022 to June 6-9
To ensure the safety of our customers, partners, and employees, the ARC Industry Forum 2022 will be postponed to June 6-9, 2022.DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To ensure the safety of our customers, partners, and employees, the ARC Industry Forum 2022, originally planned to be held in Orlando, FL on Feb. 14-17, will be postponed to June 6-9, 2022. We know you share our enthusiasm for this learning and networking event and hope you will be able to join us at the same venue in June.
The Forum venue will remain the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. We believe that the COVID situation will be much improved in June for us to have a more meaningful learning and networking experience. Those of you who have already registered for the Forum, your registration will be valid for the June Forum, and you do not need to register again.
Those of you who have already made your hotel reservation, it will be canceled by the hotel. You should receive an email from the hotel regarding the room cancellation. with a link to make your room reservation for the June Forum. Please let us know if the new dates do not work for you for any reason, we would be happy to refund the registration fee.
Our in-person Forum will be followed by an online Forum on June 20-23. Those of you who have registered for the online Forum, your registration will be valid for the new dates.
We will provide you more details as we get closer to the Forum dates. Please contact us if we can answer any questions or provide any more details regarding the new dates. We look forward to working with you to make this Forum a successful learning and networking experience for all of us.
