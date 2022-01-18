Emilia Vaughn to Release Debut Alternative Pop Single “Pieces and Pages”
On Friday, January 21, 2022, singer-songwriter Emilia Vaughn will release her first original single, “Pieces and Pages,” on all digital streaming platforms.
My imagination’s got a hold on me…”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emilia Vaughn is gearing up for a groundbreaking year in 2022. “Pieces and Pages” is the first original single off Vaughn’s 5-song EP and is currently available for pre-order. The single will be officially released this Friday, January 21st, under her own label, Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group, with support from artist development partners OC Hit and DNT Entertainment.
— Emilia Vaughn
“Pieces and Pages” was written by Emilia Vaughn, co-written by Gabby Neeley, and produced by Robbie Dean and Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit. The album artwork was creatively directed and photographed by Chlo Subia, with art design support and additional promotional assets curated by Dani Thompson, Anika Perera, Lauren Halferty, and Joelle Cary for DNT Entertainment.
The lyrics are emotionally driven and take you on a rollercoaster of love, anxiety, self-discovery and inspiration. The mid-tempo dreamlike melody develops into an energizing, motivational anthem most understood by young dreamers who will stop at nothing to achieve their goals. "Pieces and Pages" will resonate with all career driven individuals on the road to realizing their full potential.
“Since I was a little girl, the one thing I have always been certain of is my career in music. In my perfect world, I am creating music and living freely and openly in my imagination, innovating and spending my time in a city full of ideas and experiences to write about. ‘Pieces and Pages’ was partially written while I was spending time in New York City, inspired by the rich tapestry of sounds and melodies. There was such a liveliness to my inner self and my writing that I had never felt. Music is something that will always come first for me, before anyone or anything.” - Emilia Vaughn
“Pieces and Pages” will be accompanied by a self-curated visual montage that Emilia produced during her trip to New York City in 2021, and will premiere on her official YouTube channel on January 21, 2022. Emilia’s 5-song releases feature a variety of insects to introduce her art. Look for the spider in this single.
To pre-save “Pieces and Pages,” or to learn more about Emilia Vaughn, please visit www.emiliavaughn.com.
More about Emilia Vaughn
Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. In December of 2021, she launched her own independent label “Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group” with the support of artist development partners Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit and Dani Thompson for DNT Entertainment. She is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.
###
Dani Thompson
DNT Entertainment
+1 714-496-5152
email us here