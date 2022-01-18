Emilia Vaughn to Release Debut Alternative Pop Single “Pieces and Pages”

Emilia Vaughn - "Pieces and Pages" Pre-Save NOW! Available 1.21.22 Emilia Vaughn - Photo By: Chlo Subia for OC Hit Emilia Vaughn - Photo By: Chlo Subia for OC Hit Emilia Vaughn - "Pieces and Pages" Album Artwork Emilia Vaughn Logo

On Friday, January 21, 2022, singer-songwriter Emilia Vaughn will release her first original single, “Pieces and Pages,” on all digital streaming platforms.

My imagination’s got a hold on me…” — Emilia Vaughn